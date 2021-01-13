North Las Vegas rolling out COVID vaccine effort for elders

A pre-loaded shot and record card as some of the first veterans locally get their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas is accepting appointments and will begin inoculating city residents 70 and older against COVID-19 next week.

Residents in the age group can sign up now using an online pre-registration form at VaxNLV.com. Those needing assistance with the form can call (702) 342-8417.

Enrollment for older adults will be open until Friday evening. The city will then begin pre-registration for the general public, according to a news release.

The shots for seniors will start Tuesday, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said. Eligible residents who preregistered will be selected to receive the shot at random, regardless of the order they signed up.

A combination of city staff and Clark County School District staff will administer the vaccine. The inoculation effort is a partnership between the city and school district.

“We have to get Southern Nevada open for business, and the quickest way to do that is through widespread vaccinations,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said. “We cannot afford to wait, and I am thankful for this innovative collaboration with Superintendent (Jesus) Jara and the (Southern Nevada) Health District. Their leadership will save lives and get us back to normal.”

