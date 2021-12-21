Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated

Steve Feeder says he was caught up on the moment when he railed against Sisolak, but doesn’t regret the things he said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Steve Feeder is not guilty, and not sorry.

The Las Vegas man is on a quest to spread the word that the last of three charges against him have been dropped relating to dozens of angry, ranting comments he posted on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Facebook page back in May 2020, amid the initial statewide COVID-19 lockdown.

“I just got caught up in the moment,” Feeder said Monday, describing how the lockdown affected him. “I was just pissed off because of the fact that everything was shut down.”

But, he added, “I do not regret what I said.”

Among statements mild enough to print, he called the governor a “tyrant,” but made other comments deemed threatening — as many as 34 of them.

After a visit from the governor’s security detail, Feeder, a disabled Coast Guard veteran who had lost his sales job when the pandemic hit and is now retired, was charged with three misdemeanors. In October 2020, a Las Vegas Justice Court judge dismissed one of them — interfering with a public officer by threat of force or violence.

Later the same month, after a bench trial, he was found not guilty on a charge of provoking breach of the peace.

Then this past October, his lawyer moved to have the last charge dismissed on double jeopardy grounds, arguing the charge — publishing matter inciting breach of peace — was similar to the charge for which he was previously exonerated. The state did not oppose the motion and the case against Feeder was closed Nov. 2.

“I just think it’s only fair. Even to this day people still ask me about it,” Feeder said. “I’ve had potential employers ask me about it. They saw the news. Google my name, it pops up.”

But would he do it all over again?

“I have no regrets,” he said.

