Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 4:44 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Steve Feeder is not guilty, and not sorry.

The Las Vegas man is on a quest to spread the word that the last of three charges against him have been dropped relating to dozens of angry, ranting comments he posted on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Facebook page back in May 2020, amid the initial statewide COVID-19 lockdown.

“I just got caught up in the moment,” Feeder said Monday, describing how the lockdown affected him. “I was just pissed off because of the fact that everything was shut down.”

But, he added, “I do not regret what I said.”

Among statements mild enough to print, he called the governor a “tyrant,” but made other comments deemed threatening — as many as 34 of them.

After a visit from the governor’s security detail, Feeder, a disabled Coast Guard veteran who had lost his sales job when the pandemic hit and is now retired, was charged with three misdemeanors. In October 2020, a Las Vegas Justice Court judge dismissed one of them — interfering with a public officer by threat of force or violence.

Later the same month, after a bench trial, he was found not guilty on a charge of provoking breach of the peace.

Then this past October, his lawyer moved to have the last charge dismissed on double jeopardy grounds, arguing the charge — publishing matter inciting breach of peace — was similar to the charge for which he was previously exonerated. The state did not oppose the motion and the case against Feeder was closed Nov. 2.

“I just think it’s only fair. Even to this day people still ask me about it,” Feeder said. “I’ve had potential employers ask me about it. They saw the news. Google my name, it pops up.”

But would he do it all over again?

“I have no regrets,” he said.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

In this Sept. 4, 2013 file photo, Dale Erquiaga, left, and Elaine Wynn as seen during the state ...
Leadership change coming to the Guinn Center
Leadership change coming to the Guinn Center
By / RJ

Founding Executive Director Nancy Brune, who has led the research and policy center since 2013, will depart her post “for a new professional opportunity,” according to the University of Nevada, Reno.

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to a caucus lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 17 ...
Manchin turns back on Dems’ $2T bill, potentially killing it
By Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram and Hope Yen The Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative.

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-au ...
Court upholds Trump administration’s ban of gun bump stocks
By Kevin McGill The Associated Press

The ban was instituted in 2019 after a sniper in Las Vegas used the device to help massacre dozens of concertgoers in 2017 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.