Nutrition assistance program supporting Nevada’s tribes will be suspended, council announces

The suspension of a nutrition assistance program will start Thursday due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

A nutrition assistance program supporting Nevada’s tribal communities will be suspended due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which started Oct. 1.

The Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, which represents the state’s 28 tribal nations, announced Wednesday that its Women, Infants and Children program will be suspended starting Thursday after running out of contingency funds.

“Our team is deeply saddened by this interruption and the impact it will have on families, especially those living in rural and tribal communities where food access is already limited,” program director Blanca Plascencia-Reyna said in the statement. “We remain hopeful that funding will be restored quickly so we can resume serving our communities.

The program serves more than 530 tribal and non-tribal families across the state, providing them with nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition education, according to Plascencia-Reyna.

No WIC benefits will be available or issued through the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada. Its WIC offices will be closed, and its staff will not be available to provide assistance, according to the council. All existing participant appointments will be rescheduled once the federal government resumes its operations.

The council encouraged participants to stay informed through the WIC Shopper app, the program’s social media page and its office line at 775-398-4960.

Nevada’s WIC program, however, remains operational, and families part of the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada’s program are being referred to the state’s, Plascencia-Reyna told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The council also is working to make food pantries and other resources available to rural areas, Plascencia-Reyna said.

“We are working on the same mission: just to make sure Nevada families are well taken of,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.