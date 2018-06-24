Nye County Commission District 4 candidate wants recount

Nye County Commission District 4 candidate Tina Trenner is seeking a recount after she lost to Leo Blundo by eight votes in the county’s tightest primary race of 2018.

Tina Trenner speaks during a 2016 event at the Grant Sawyer building in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nye County Commission District 4 candidate Tina Trenner (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Commission District 4 candidate Leo Blundo (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Commission District 4 candidate Tina Trenner is seeking a recount after she lost to Leo Blundo by eight votes in the county’s tightest primary race of 2018.

County Clerk Sam Merlino said that Trenner, not taxpayers, will be responsible for the cost of the recount but that the price tag should not be very high.

“There is no hand count or anything involved,” Merlino said. “We just count in the same manner we counted on election night, but we have to have a recount board present, who is paid $10 per hour.”

Trenner said she decided to go forward with a recount because of the many reported problems with voting machines on primary election day, June 12.

“After Clark County came out with the admission that quite a few people voted twice on their new machines, and given the conversation we had with Sam Merlino that people were indeed pulling their voter cards out and then putting them back in, although she said she feels that didn’t make a difference, we are not so sure that is the case,” Trenner explained. “So we are going ahead. It’s too close with that kind of problem going on. … It’s worth the time and trouble to just go ahead and see.”

Blundo took the primary with 355 votes to Trenner’s 347.

Blundo said he is not worried about the results of the recount.

“I am confident in the integrity and hard work of our county clerk, Sam Merlino and her staff,” he stated. “It’s important to respect not only the process but most importantly, the voice and will of the voters. I am humbled to have earned your vote and look forward toward the general election.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.