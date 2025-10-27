Ongoing shutdown sparks flight delay warnings, food stamp pause

The U.S. Agriculture Department announced that as of Nov. 1, it would no longer send out aid under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to low-income Americans.

The U.S. Agriculture Department announced that as of Nov. 1, it would no longer send out aid under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, popularly known as food stamps, to low-income Americans. (Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime/TNS)

With the U.S. government shutdown stumbling toward the one-month mark, the effects of the standoff between Republicans and Democrats were being felt further away from the Capitol, as flights began to back up and food aid was drying up.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that travelers will face more flight delays and cancellations in the coming weeks as the continuing shutdown exacerbates the air-traffic controller staffing crunch.

“What I see coming forward, as we get to Monday, tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday, that you’re going to see more staffing shortages in towers, which means you’re going to see more delays, more cancellations,” Duffy told Fox News on Sunday.

Flights from Los Angeles to Oakland, California were halted for nearly two hours Sunday morning because of staffing issues from furloughed air-traffic controllers.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the notice on the department’s website said, going on to blame Democrats for the shutdown.

Air traffic controllers were notified last week that they will not be paid because of the government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1 due to a standoff over expiring health-care subsidies. Federal employees won’t be paid until funding resumes, and there is no sign of any near-term deal.

Duffy said more workers are calling in sick and not showing up for work, with some employees looking for second jobs and other sources of income to help make ends meet.

”They got a big fat zero,” Duffy told Fox News of the workers. “No paycheck is coming on Tuesday. And so I’ve been out talking to our air traffic controllers, and you can see the stress.”

Democrats say they are waiting for Republicans to negotiate with them over subsidies for the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare. Republicans say they will talk about the subsidies after the Democrats vote to reopen the government.