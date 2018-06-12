Optimism runs high as Trump, Kim shake hands at historic summit

The most powerful man in the world met with the most powerful man in North Korea Tuesday morning at a summit in Singapore aimed at preventing a nuclear showdown.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The limousine of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives past the port of Singapore on the way to the Capella Hotel in Singapore on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, where the summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)

Police officers lead a motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they leave the St. Regis Hotel on the way to the Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, where the summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

Seen from the Bay Hotel in Singapore, a car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and United States President Donald Trump will take place at the Capella Hotel on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Sentosa, Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd,, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sit together for their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP)

In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd,, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP)

In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd., U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose together ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP)

U. S. President Donald Trump guides North Korea leader Kim Jong Un toward their bi-lat meeting site at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The first meeting between an American president, Donald Trump, and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, began shortly after 9 a.m. with a handshake and a photo opportunity.

It was an extended grip and grin before a line of the two countries’ flags. Afterward, Trump and Kim walked behind closed doors for a one-on-one meeting, facilitated by translators. But first they held a quick pool spray where the two shared small talk and pleasantries. According to the White House, the leaders-only meeting will be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch.

In the latest twist in the drama-filled talks, the White House announced Monday night that Trump will be leaving Singapore early because the nuclear negotiations “have moved more quickly than expected.”

That was before the two had even met, and it was not clear whether it was good news or not, or hardball negotiating tactics. The announcement did follow reports that Kim had arranged to fly home at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No details were given on any possible progress in preliminary talks between aides at the summit. And the abrupt change in schedule came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had seemed to lower expectations for the meeting, which Trump had earlier predicted could potentially yield an on-the-spot end to the Korean War. Recently, however, Trump too tried to tamp down expectations.

“The context for these discussions is radically different than ever before,” Pompeo said at a briefing Monday.

In March, Kim asked South Korean officials to invite Trump to meet for face-to-face negotiations in May. The bold invitation shone the world’s spotlight on the hermit kingdom and the leader who had pushed the impoverished country — first run by his grandfather, then father — closer to the dynasty’s goal of joining the elite band of nuclear powers.

Since assuming power in 2011, Kim has conducted nuclear tests and missile launches that suggest the isolated nation could fire nuclear warheads into South Korea, Japan, and Guam, a U.S. territory.

As a candidate, Trump, claimed that he could end Kim’s nuclear ambitions and had noted that he was willing to negotiate with North Korea. Trump quickly accepted Kim’s invitation to meet.

Bumps followed. Trump called off the summit in May, and then pronounced it on again on June 1.

After much speculation about where the summit would be, the two leaders found themselves Sunday night in Singapore with the whole world watching.

“Kim Jong Un is the one who initially initiated this entire meeting and so we have to think through what his goals are for this meeting,” Olivia Enos, policy analyst of the conservative Heritage Foundation, told the Review-Journal. “And I think primarily he wants legitimacy.”

Pompeo reiterated the administration’s goal when he said, “The complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the only outcome the United States will accept.”

If Pyongyang does not move in that pathway, Pompeo warned, the White House will intensify the “maximum pressure” sanctions, which the administration believes brought Kim to the table.

Conversely, Pompeo said, if the Kim regime does move in the right direction, North Koreans should expect a brighter economic future.

At one point, Trump had suggested the meeting could last days, potentially even resulting in a nuclear deal. But U.S. officials have since avoided such lofty declarations. Abbreviating the meeting to a single day — now not even a full day — could make it easier to cast the summit as an early, symbolic opening, rather than a substantive negotiation in which a lack of tangible progress would suggest failure on the part of the negotiators.

The White House said the summit was to kick off at 9 a.m. Tuesday. After greeting each other — an image sure to be devoured around the world — the two leaders planned to sit for a one-on-one meeting that a U.S. official said could last up to two hours, with only translators joining them. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the plans and insisted on anonymity.

The daylong summit will also include a working lunch and a larger meeting involving aides to both leaders, the White House said. On the U.S. side, Trump was to be joined by Pompeo, chief of staff John Kelly, national security adviser John Bolton and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, along with a few others.

After concluding the summit, Trump planned to speak to reporters in Singapore before flying home, the White House said.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.