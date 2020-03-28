49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Pandemic spurs Trump campaign to shift into digital-only operation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2020 - 10:53 pm
 

As the campaign of President Donald Trump learned he would declare a state of emergency in the United States on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to maintain a digital-savvy re-election bid were expedited into a mandated digital-only reality.

And it happened fast.

“We were a completely virtual operation within 24 hours,” said Keith Schipper, the campaign’s Nevada spokesman. “We have 807 people across the states, with more than 30 here in Nevada. We have a big leg up in this election, and we feel like we can really move mountains.”

Training volunteers and staff meetings are now entirely virtual — usually through Zoom, Google Hangouts or other conference call apps. Campaign surrogates are using those same tools to beam into gatherings of staff or supporters.

During its most recent “week of action,” a monthly operation that includes several days of training culminating in a full day of volunteers calling voters on a Saturday, the campaign kept up its usual schedule of more than 300 training sessions.

From March 13-19, 1,390 volunteers were trained and nearly 1.8 million calls were made using an in-house app, according to a field operations explanation sheet provided to the Review-Journal by the campaign.

A video narrated by Trump adviser John Pence explains how to use the app, which allows volunteers to use their cellphone, landline or computer to make calls with no help needed from the campaign or its organizers.

The volunteers can mark if a person participated in the survey, hung up on the caller, wasn’t home and so on with the push of a button.

It includes a script, which this month focused almost solely on coronavirus response and not traditional election issues. There is an option to practice the prepared greetings, questions, responses and closings, though volunteers are encouraged to be conversational and can occasionally veer off script if they feel like it.

“It’s a weird time,” Schipper said. “We want them to vote, but we’re not focusing on that as much as finding out how they’re doing. We’re directing voters to state and local information. We have a lot of seniors that we call, so we’re asking things like ‘Can we bring you groceries?’”

If the volunteer reaches a voter’s voicemail box, a recording of Trump adviser and daughter-in-law Lara Trump is used with another push of a button. That voicemail also said little about the actual election and focused solely on coronavirus aid.

Schipper said the new online program allowed Trump supporters, who might otherwise be stuck at home, to feel as if they’re accomplishing something by making these calls — all while filling a major need for the campaign.

The March 19 day of action brought in more volunteers than in any previous month, Schipper said. In Nevada alone, nearly 100,000 voters were contacted.

The app connects volunteers to voters within their own state. Those voters are people Republicans want to turn out as identified by the campaign’s data system, which Schipper said has had hundreds of millions of dollars poured into it.

Trump supporters will be able to use the campaign website to schedule gatherings after social distancing is no longer needed.

In praise of the Trump operation, Schipper also criticized the Democratic Party.

“The Democrats’ strategy is to text Republicans to go vote in a caucus they’re not allowed to participate in,” Schipper said, in reference to the Nevada State Democratic Party’s Feb. 22 caucuses.

He added that most Democratic operatives within Nevada fled the state after the caucuses.

“We’re still here, and they’re not,” Schipper said.

While many political operatives left town as the campaigns did, the Democrats do maintain a year-round organizing presence that will be strengthened by an investment from the Democratic National Committee.

Spokeswoman Molly Forgey said the state Democrats are in the strongest position they’ve ever been in, with some 17,000 new Democrats registered during the caucuses and an increasing registration lead over Republicans — including the recent Democratic overtaking of Washoe County.

“With a successful caucus behind us, NV Dems isn’t slowing down,” Forgey said. “We are expanding our team, growing our field operation and ramping up our ground game to reject Donald Trump for a second time.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
2
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
3
State approves CCSD’s distance learning plan, won’t require makeup days
State approves CCSD’s distance learning plan, won’t require makeup days
4
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
5
Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works
Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
 
Trump task force gives update on coronavirus
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.

 
Sisolak says it’s too early to know when coronavirus measures will end
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said it’s too early to know when efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic can be relaxed, and said that even more stringent measures might be necessary before the crisis is over.