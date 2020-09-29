90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Politics and Government

Parade on Strip to support police, Trump set for Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 8:38 am
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 8:42 am

A parade to support police and President Donald Trump is planned for Wednesday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Organizers say they expect “thousands of cars” for the Back the Blue, Pro Trump Parade “up and down the Strip” from 3 to 6 p.m.

Those wanting to participate are encouraged to meet at noon at the Ahern Hotel on Sahara Boulevard just west of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to an email.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik is the grand marshal. The parade organizer is Wayne Allyn Root, a local conservative radio talk show host.

Root says the parade will end at Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office at 555 E. Washington Blvd.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
2
Sisolak plans update on COVID-19 adjustments, capacity limits
Sisolak plans update on COVID-19 adjustments, capacity limits
3
Nevada motorists hit with late registration fees after grace period
Nevada motorists hit with late registration fees after grace period
4
How to watch presidential debate between Trump, Biden
How to watch presidential debate between Trump, Biden
5
Nevada reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Nevada reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jay Calhoun and Michelle Gorelow, candidates for Nevada Assembly District 35 (Faceboo ...
Freshman Gorelow defending AD-35 seat
By / RJ

Freshman Democratic Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow is facing political newcomer Republican Jay Calhoun in the 35th District, which covers Southern Highlands and southwest Las Vegas