Parade on Strip to support police, Trump set for Wednesday

A parade to support police and President Donald Trump is planned for Wednesday on the Las Vegas Strip.

A truck participating in a caravan rally for Make Nevada Red, and Fight for Nevada, drives down the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Organizers say they expect “thousands of cars” for the Back the Blue, Pro Trump Parade “up and down the Strip” from 3 to 6 p.m.

Those wanting to participate are encouraged to meet at noon at the Ahern Hotel on Sahara Boulevard just west of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to an email.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik is the grand marshal. The parade organizer is Wayne Allyn Root, a local conservative radio talk show host.

Root says the parade will end at Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office at 555 E. Washington Blvd.

