Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip

The group began staging and getting ready at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., around noon.

Helen McDonald, of Las Vegas, drives her car at the start of a parade in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People participate in a parade in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man waves flags from the parking garage of the Ahern Hotel as supporters of law enforcement and President Donald Trump prepare for a parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People take photos as supporters of law enforcement and President Donald Trump prepare for a parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lisa Schultz, of Las Vegas, waves a flag as supporters of law enforcement and President Donald Trump prepare for a parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jason Semerau, of Las Vegas, second from left, records with his phone as supporters of law enforcement and President Donald Trump prepare for a parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People participate in a parade in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Helen McDonald, of Las Vegas, right, drives her car at the start of a parade in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of law enforcement and President Donald Trump prepare for a parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch from the parking garage of the Ahern Hotel as supporters of law enforcement and President Donald Trump prepare for a parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People participate in a parade in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoton

A parade to support the Metropolitan Police Department and President Donald Trump kicked off at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Strip.

Organizers said they expect “thousands of cars” to drive up and down the Strip for the parade until 6 p.m.

The group began staging and getting ready at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., around noon, according to a release from organizer Wayne Allyn Root, a local conservative radio talk show host and a former freelance columnist for the Review-Journal.

By about 2:30 p.m., the hotel’s parking garage was filling up with participants. None appeared to wear masks as hundreds tailgated together.

Root said the parade will first head south on Las Vegas Boulevard to Russell Road, then make a U-turn and head to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office at the Sawyer Building, located at 555 E. Washington Ave. Root said he plans to get out of his car there and high-five each passing driver.

“We’re not here to burn the governor down,” Root said. “We just want him to know that we’re here.”

In a patrol car parked just outside of the Ahern garage, Las Vegas police officers could be seen waving at passing cars. Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the department, said officers would be stationed along the parade route, as is typical for events.

“The LVMPD does not take sides or political positions,” Hadfield said in a statement about the parade. “Citizens have the right to express their opinions or political positions publicly and in a lawful manner.”

In early August, Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the parade’s starting point nearly $11,000 after the hotel hosted an Evangelicals for Trump campaign event and a Mrs. Nevada pageant that violated the state’s COVID-19 safety measures.

About 700 guests attended the campaign event and 200 attended the pageant, according to the Department of Business and Industry. Sisolak’s directive at the time prohibited public or private gatherings of more than 50 people.

At the time of the OSHA fine, the city of Las Vegas had also previously fined the hotel $250 for violating those restrictions. Owner Don Ahern filed a lawsuit against the city and the state to dispute the fines later in August.

In September, the city of Henderson fined another Ahern property, Xtreme Manufacturing, $3,000 after it hosted a massive Trump rally, citing six observed violations of Sisolak’s order limiting public gatherings.

Sisolak loosened his COVID-19 regulations on Tuesday, allowing both indoor and outdoor events to hold up to 250 people, five times the previous cap.

Two women participating in the parade, Michelle Cottingham and Barbara Wilcox, said they met at a Trump rally this year and have been inseparable ever since. Wilcox said she wasn’t political before 2016 because she hates politicians, but that’s why she loves Trump.

“I think it’s important to support our president, and to let people know that we support our president,” Cottingham said. “It’s also just really nice to be around like-minded people when the world is so divided.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.