Politics and Government

Parade supporting police, Trump kicks off on Strip — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 3:19 pm

A parade to support the Metropolitan Police Department and President Donald Trump kicked off at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Strip.

Organizers said they expect “thousands of cars” to drive up and down the Strip for the parade until 6 p.m.

The group began staging and getting ready at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., around noon, according to a release from organizer Wayne Allyn Root, a local conservative radio talk show host and a former freelance columnist for the Review-Journal. By about 2:30 p.m., the hotel’s parking garage was filling up with participants.

In early August, Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the same hotel nearly $11,000 after it hosted an Evangelicals for Trump campaign event and a Mrs. Nevada pageant that violated the state’s COVID-19 safety measures.

About 700 guests attended the campaign event and 200 attended the pageant, according to the Department of Business and Industry. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive at the time prohibited public or private gatherings of more than 50 people.

At the time of the OSHA fine, the city of Las Vegas had also previously fined the hotel $250 for violating those restrictions. Owner Don Ahern filed a lawsuit against the city and the state to dispute the fines later in August.

In September, the city of Henderson fined another Ahern property, Xtreme Manufacturing, $3,000 after it hosted a massive Trump rally, citing six observed violations of Sisolak’s order limiting public gatherings.

Sisolak loosened his COVID-19 regulations on Tuesday, allowing both indoor and outdoor events to hold up to 250 people, five times the previous cap.

Root said the Wednesday parade will end at Sisolak’s office at 555 E. Washington Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order on the "White House Hispan ...
White House committee on Hispanic prosperity meets in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Members of the White House’s newly created Hispanic Prosperity Initiative Committee met in Las Vegas Wednesday to discuss ways in which the federal government can enrich business and education opportunities for the country’s 60 million Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate ...
Fact checking: False claims swamp first Trump-Biden debate
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen The Associated Press

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the U.S. death toll would have been 10 times higher under the Democrat because he wanted open borders in the pandemic. Biden preached no such thing.