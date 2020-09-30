Parade supporting police, Trump kicks off on Strip — WATCH LIVE

Organizers said they expect “thousands of cars” to drive up and down the Strip for the parade until 6 p.m.

A parade to support the Metropolitan Police Department and President Donald Trump starts from the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A parade to support the Metropolitan Police Department and President Donald Trump kicked off at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Strip.

The group began staging and getting ready at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., around noon, according to a release from organizer Wayne Allyn Root, a local conservative radio talk show host and a former freelance columnist for the Review-Journal. By about 2:30 p.m., the hotel’s parking garage was filling up with participants.

In early August, Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the same hotel nearly $11,000 after it hosted an Evangelicals for Trump campaign event and a Mrs. Nevada pageant that violated the state’s COVID-19 safety measures.

About 700 guests attended the campaign event and 200 attended the pageant, according to the Department of Business and Industry. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive at the time prohibited public or private gatherings of more than 50 people.

At the time of the OSHA fine, the city of Las Vegas had also previously fined the hotel $250 for violating those restrictions. Owner Don Ahern filed a lawsuit against the city and the state to dispute the fines later in August.

In September, the city of Henderson fined another Ahern property, Xtreme Manufacturing, $3,000 after it hosted a massive Trump rally, citing six observed violations of Sisolak’s order limiting public gatherings.

Sisolak loosened his COVID-19 regulations on Tuesday, allowing both indoor and outdoor events to hold up to 250 people, five times the previous cap.

Root said the Wednesday parade will end at Sisolak’s office at 555 E. Washington Blvd.

