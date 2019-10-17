83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Parents of slain teen stunned by Trump’s attempted actions

By Matthew Lee, Jill Colvin and Gregory Katz The Associated Press
October 16, 2019 - 6:12 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The grieving parents of a British teenager who was killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat’s wife felt ambushed when President Donald Trump tried to get them to meet with the woman in front of the press, attorneys for the couple said Wednesday.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn traveled to Washington on Tuesday seeking to have the woman’s diplomatic immunity lifted. Instead, Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien surprised the family by inviting Anne Sacoolas to the White House and suggesting Dunn’s parents meet with her in front of the White House press corps.

Attorney Mark Stephens told The Associated Press the couple had no idea Sacoolas would be in the building when they were there Tuesday and were stunned by the proposition. He said the couple wants to meet with Sacoolas at some point, but not in a surprise meeting staged for reporters.

“If there’s going to be a meeting like that, it should not involve a surprise, a jack-in-the-box, pop-out-of-a-circus-tent meeting seven weeks after the loss,” said Radd Seiger, a retired lawyer who is a neighbor of the family and accompanied them to the White House. “For this to happen, you would want some heavy-duty therapy and you want to meet in a neutral environment.”

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he thought the family had wanted to meet with Sacoolas, but that “they weren’t ready for it” Tuesday.

“It was very sad, to be honest,” he said of their conversation. “They lost their son.”

Trump said he had spoken with Sacoolas and that she had been waiting in a room just off the Oval Office when he made the offer to Dunn’s family.

“They weren’t ready for it,” Trump said. “But I did offer. I spoke with Boris. He asked me if I’d do that. And I did it,” Trump said, referring to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Unfortunately, when we had everybody together, they decided not to meet. Perhaps they had lawyers involved by that time. I don’t know exactly.”

Pressed on why he thought that was something they would welcome, Trump said that, “based on what I saw they wanted to meet. But now they say they only want to meet if they’re in the U.K. And that’ll be up to them. But I did meet the family, and I expressed condolences on behalf of our country.”

Trump also said Sacoolas told him that she had been driving on the wrong side of the road accidentally — something Trump said “happens in Europe” because drivers in England drive on the left side of the road instead of the right. Trump told reporters last week that he had once done so himself.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.

Seiger said the family received a call from the White House on Tuesday inviting them to meet with a “very senior government official” whose identity was not revealed.

They immediately got on a train to Washington. “The mood was quite buoyant. We were looking forward to it,” he told the Associated Press in a telephone interview from Manhattan where the family returned after the Oval Office meeting.

Instead, the family was subjected to what Seiger described as a high-pressure effort to convince them to meet with Sacoolas against their will — a characterization the White House rejected.

“We were ambushed,” he said of the situation, putting most of the blame on O’Brien, who replaced former national security adviser John Bolton last month after serving as the president’s chief hostage negotiator. “When we said, ‘No,’ he erupted in fury in front of my poor people. This guy was a thug, and he was intimidating,” Seiger said.

On the other hand, Seiger gave Trump credit for demonstrating what he believed was genuine sympathy for the family’s circumstances. He held Charles’ hand at one point and agreed to try to find a way to help her.

“He was absolutely charming,” Seiger said of Trump. “He was very warm and offered a strong handshake and embrace. He made them feel comfortable, and I was very impressed with his personal touch.”

But as soon as Trump expressed his condolences, Seiger said the president immediately suggested a meeting with Sacoolas, something the family was unprepared for.

“Very quickly there was a change,” Seiger recounted. “We’re all here together, I’ve got Mrs. Sacoolas here in the building, and you guys are the building. Let’s all meet,” he quoted Trump as saying.

Seiger said the family is still emotionally vulnerable and that they were taken aback. While Trump appeared to understand their reluctance, he said O’Brien continued to insist, even after they made clear that any meeting would have to happen back in Britain.

“Finally, I said ‘Mr. President, this meeting is not happening today. If it happens, it will be back in the U.K.’ That’s when O’Brien erupted, his face went all red, and I thought he was going to lunge at me,” Seiger recounted. “He was sitting about three feet away from Charlotte and said angrily, ‘She is never going back. Never.’”

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham rejected that characterization and said that after the family declined the meeting “no one asked again.”

Trump’s “intent was to do all he could to comfort the victims of a tragic accident,” she said, adding that, “No one in that room was angry. It was a quiet and respectful meeting.”

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash, though police released a statement saying she had previously told them she had no plans to depart.

Dunn’s parents have been pressing for Sacoolas to return to Britain.

“She needs to come back and face the justice system. She needs to do this for herself, for us, she needs do this for her children, set a good example to her children… stand up to your mistakes,’” Charles said in an interview with CBS.

A statement previously released on Sacoolas’ behalf said she intended to continue cooperating with authorities.

“Anne is devastated by this tragic accident. No loss compares to the death of a child, and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family,” it read.

Katz reported from London.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the ...
House denounces Trump’s Syria decision
By / RJ

The House, including 129 Republicans, passed a bipartisan resolution to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his ruling party legislators at ...
Russia offers to mediate in Syria; Turks defy ceasefire pressure
By Elena Becatoros The Associated Press

As Russia and the U.S. launched diplomatic forays to end Turkey’s invasion of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defied pressure for a ceasefire and said the only way the offensive would end was if Syrian Kurdish fighters leave a designated border area “by tonight.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by ...
Impeachment probe uncovers high-level unease over Trump, Giuliani moves
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

Behind closed doors, career State Department official George Kent testified Tuesday he was told by administration officials to “lay low” on Ukraine as “three amigos” tied to the White House took over U.S. foreign policy toward the Eastern European ally.