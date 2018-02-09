Paul Ryan among politicians at Las Vegas Republican event

A delegation of Republican leaders will descend on Las Vegas this weekend for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, walks to the Capitol Building from the Capitol Visitor's Center, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The meeting includes appearances from House Speaker Paul Ryan, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and governors from Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin. It kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at The Venetian and Palazzo hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

The event promises attendees a “terrific weekend of politics, policy and poker” — in addition to asking questions and shaking hands with Republican leaders.

Individual tickets are $1,500. Those under 35 can buy tickets for $750. The meeting is “exclusively for current members of the RJC National Leadership,” according to its website, and is closed to the media.

“The goal is to provide education and issue advocacy and to push to elect more conservative politicians,” said Leo Bletnitsky, with the RJC’s Southern Nevada chapter.

The group is based in Washington, D.C. and did not return calls or emails for comment. The RJC is a 501 (c)(4) political lobbying group that’s worked on policy issues related to terrorism, education, school prayer and energy.

Last year, it withdrew support for President Donald Trump over his response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The RJC also organizes presidential candidate forums and trips to Israel for lawmakers. Its mission is to enhance “ties between the American Jewish community and Republican decision makers.”

But the confab this weekend conflicts with other Nevada GOP events, so some local Republicans will not be in attendance.

“I really wanted to go,” said Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, deputy minority floor leader. “But we have our Lincoln Day dinner for our party and I have committed to those.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, a member of the board of directors for the Republican Jewish Coalition, and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns the Venetian and Palazzo.

