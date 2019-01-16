Pelosi calls on Trump to delay State of the Union until shutdown ends

The Democratic speaker of the House cites security concerns due to the furlough of Secret Service personnel in requesting the delay, but suggests the president could deliver the address to Congress in writing.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — Citing security concerns arising from the furlough of Secret Service personnel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to put off his scheduled State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress until the government reopens.

Pelosi also suggested that Trump could provide the State of the Union to lawmakers in writing.

The State of the Union address was designated by Pelosi on Jan. 29, a Tuesday, right before the president must submit a budget to Congress for the upcoming fiscal year.

Pelosi said that Secret Service was designated as the lead federal agency responsible for planning and implementing security for national events, but both Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have been shuttered for the past 26 days “with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs.”

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless the government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has reopened for this address or for you to considering delivering you State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump on Wednesday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pelosi noted that during the 19th century and until President Woodrow Wilson delivered his address to Congress, the State of the Union was sent to Congress in writing.

The speaker also noted that since 1977, no State of the Union speech was delivered during a government shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

