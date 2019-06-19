103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Pelosi: No censure, but impeachment of Trump still possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2019 - 2:59 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Wednesday that her Democratic caucus would continue to investigate President Donald Trump and has not ruled out an impeachment inquiry for alleged obstruction of justice.

But she did rule out a censure of Trump, or a formal statement of disapproval for his conduct.

“I think censure is just a way out,” Pelosi told a breakfast gathering of reporters organized by the Christian Science Monitor. “If the goods are there, you must impeach.”

Trump has taunted Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry into allegations by special counsel Robert Mueller that the president on 10 occasions sought to interfere, thwart or stop the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

At one point, Mueller said Trump ordered then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, an order McGahn said he ignored.

Trump also recently ordered staff and former aides to defy congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents about his personal businesses, finances, taxes and the Mueller investigation.

On Wednesday, Hope Hicks, a former White House communications director, testified behind closed doors with the House Judiciary Committee about her time in the White House. She was being represented in the hearings by Justice Department lawyers.

Politics and patriotism

Despite Republican opposition to impeachment, and Trump’s insistence he did nothing wrong, Pelosi said the decision on whether to hold an impeachment inquiry “is not about politics.”

“It’s isn’t about partisanship, it’s about patriotism,” she said. “But I do think it is important for the American people to see the purpose of why we would go forward.”

She denied that she was under pressure by a divided caucus to move forward with impeachment, with liberal-leaning members clamoring for an inquiry and more centrist members insisting on a slower, methodical approach.

Pelosi said that the “timing is now” on possible impeachment, but every day the president puts more forward to investigate, it’s “self-evident that he is obstructing justice.”

She said additional information must be weighed, a sentiment echoed Wednesday by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

The speaker said House lawmakers were given access to a less redacted version of the Mueller report, and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has said he expects Mueller to testify before the committee before the end of summer, if not sooner.

Health care fight continues

Meanwhile, she said health care remains the No. 1 issue among Americans, the concern that ushered in a historic new House consisting of 105 women, with 60 percent of Democratic women who are people of color or LGBTQ.

Pelosi said health care was the main reason she stayed in Congress, and was elected speaker for a historic second time, the only woman ever to wield the gavel.

The Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010 in the House and Senate on a party-line vote. Not one Republican voted for the health care reform plan, which became the top accomplishment of President Barack Obama.

Pelosi wrangled the votes for passage in the House, while Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., passed the sweeping health care bill in the upper chamber.

Although she said she was shocked that Trump was elected president, the “main reason for staying was to protect the Affordable Care Act.”

Said Pelosi: “It wasn’t necessarily just about him. It was about the Affordable Care Act. Because for me, that was the pillar of health and financial security similar to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and that was under threat with this president.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has repeatedly said Democrats are passing a so-called messaging bill that will not be taken up in the Senate, or spending time on impeachment which will not get out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But Pelosi said Republicans had one accomplishment when they controlled the House, Senate and White House: a tax cut that rewarded the top 1 percent in our country and increased the national debt by $2 trillion.

“Sixteen and a half months from now we just have to win. That’s just the way it it. We have to win,” Pelosi said, adding, “public sentiment is everything.”

Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Harry Reid takes the stand in injury lawsuit
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the stand on Thursday in the product liability lawsuit brought against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Jurors hear opening statements in Reid personal injury trial
Opening statements were made on Tuesday in the product liability lawsuit brought by Harry Reid against against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Mayor Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels to seniors on March 26, 2019.
Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 race
Candidates for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O'Rourke House Party in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered a message of unity inside a Las Vegas living room Saturday night, outlining a mission to bridge the divide in a polarized America and rally behind “big defining ambitions that we have in common.” (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks at Atomic Liquors
Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks to her supporters at Atomic Liquors.
Presidential candidate Gillibrand meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys at her first stop in Nevada as a candidate Thursday, March 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promotes the Rebuild America’s Schools Act
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., co-sponsor of the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, speaks at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas to promote the bill that would provide $100 billion for infrastructure improvements at schools across the country. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian welcomes medical professionals at Las Vegas City Hall Tue ...
Tarkanian, Coffin bid farewell to Las Vegas council
By / RJ

Las Vegas City Council members Lois Tarkanian and Bob Coffin offered their final thoughts on years of city service at their final meeting on Wednesday, where they were feted with a standing ovation.

President Donald Trump gets out of his car and heads into the White House in Washington, Sunday ...
Trump calls New York Times report on Russia power grid ‘treason’
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has lashed out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a “virtual act of treason” for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia’s power grid.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks arrives for closed-door interview with th ...
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks won’t talk about White House events
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Former top White House adviser Hope Hicks is refusing to answer questions related to her time in the White House in an interview with the House Judiciary Committee, according to several frustrated Democrats who have been in the meeting.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Orlando International Airport for ...
Trump campaign raises $24.8M in less than 24 hours
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

President Donald Trump raised $24.8 million less than 24 hours after kicking off his reelection campaign, a figure that dwarfs what the top Democratic contenders took in over the course of months.

In a March 23, 2019, file photo a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the South ...
Union chief details Boeing design, communication flaws
By David Koenig The Associated Press

A House aviation subcommittee is holding its third hearing today into the Boeing 737 Max. The plane has been grounded after two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

U.S. Navy patrol boats carrying journalists to see damaged oil tankers leaves a U.S. Navy 5th F ...
Limpet mines used on oil tanker resemble Iran devices, expert says
The Associated Press

The limpet mines used to attack a Japanese-owned oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz last week bore “a striking resemblance” to similar mines displayed by Iran, a U.S. Navy explosives expert said Wednesday.

In a June 18, 2019, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the Capitol ...
Idea of reparations for slavery discussed in subcommittee
By Errin Haines Whack The Associated Press

After more than a decade’s absence, the case for reparations is returning to Capitol Hill, this time amid a growing discussion in the Democratic Party about what the country might owe to the descendants of slaves in the United States.