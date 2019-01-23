Pelosi to Trump: No State of the Union speech until shutdown ends

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed President Donald Trump on Wednesday that she would not move forward with a resolution that would enable him to deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber next week.

In a letter to the president, Pelosi wrote that when she invited Trump to address the House for the speech, “there was no thought that the government would still be shut down” and invited him to pursue a date after the partial government shutdown has ended.

“I’m not surprised,” Trump responded when he heard the news. “It’s really a shame, what’s happening with the Democrats. They’ve become radicalized.”

It was the latest test of wills between Trump and Pelosi on the 33rd day of the longest ever government shutdown.

The State of the Union address became a partisan proxy in the shutdown stalemate on Jan. 16 when Pelosi sent Trump a letter suggesting that he postpone the Jan. 29 address out of security concerns, or submit his remarks in writing.

The next day Trump counter-punched by announcing that due to the shutdown he would not allow Pelosi and a congressional delegation travel to Afghanistan and Brussels in a military plane.

The White House also reported that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security said that security at the capitol would not be a problem.

The White House signaled that the president would go ahead with the address. Wednesday, Trump sent a letter to Pelosi informing her that he “will be honoring” her Jan. 3 invitation to speak in the House chamber.

The letter continued, “It would be very sad for our country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!”

The back and forth were the latest developments in a game of brinkmanship between the president and Pelosi as they remain locked in an increasingly personal standoff over Trump’s demand for border wall money that has forced a partial government shutdown, now in its second month.

The president cannot speak in front of a joint session of Congress without both chambers’ explicit permission. A resolution needs to be approved by both chambers specifying the date and time for receiving an address from the president.

The Republican leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, said the address should be “in the House chamber as we have always done. This is not the time to play politics.”

But Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York said: “Unless the government is reopened, it’s highly unlikely the State of the Union is going to take place on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.”

Officials have been considering potential alternative venues for the Jan. 29 speech, including a rally-style event, an Oval Office address— as Pelosi previously suggested — a speech in the Senate chamber, and even a visit to the Mexican border. Multiple versions of the speech are being drafted to suit the final venue.

The Constitution states only that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union,” meaning the president can speak anywhere he chooses or give his update in writing.

But a joint address in the House chamber, in front of lawmakers from both parties, the Supreme Court justices and invited guests, provides the kind of grand backdrop that is hard to mimic and that this president, especially, enjoys.

