Pence arrives in Texas to meet with survivors of church shooting

Vice President Mike Pence, center, hugs Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in wheelchair, as second lady Karen Pence, right, is hugged by Abbott's wife, Cecilia, after their arrival, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/AP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Vice President Mike Pence arrived here Wednesday to meet with wounded survivors of a church massacre and pay respects to the families of parishioners who died in the worst mass shooting in the state’s history.

It’s a ritual of compassion and comfort that is familiar to Las Vegas and other cities of recent gun violence.

Last month, President Donald Trump traveled to Nevada to meet with victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival where 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded by a sniper firing from his 32nd-floor room at nearby Mandalay Bay.

Just weeks after that horrific event, the vice president and wife, Karen, arrived at a San Antonio military air base with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Will Hurd, R-Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined the vice president and shooting victims of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church massacre who are recovering from gunshot wounds at Brooke Army Medical Center here.

Sutherland Springs, located about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio, is a small rural community that was ripped apart by the methodical murder of 26 people and the wounding of dozens more Nov. 5 when a masked, armored-clad gunman attacked the local church.

“This is a time when the people need the hugs and the kind words, because right now there’s a lot of tears on the streets of Sutherland Springs,” said Cuellar, who represents the small South Texas community.

Cuellar said everybody in the town knows everyone who was killed, everyone who was hurt. “It’s very emotional.”

Following the hospital visit, the vice president was scheduled to travel to Sutherland Springs to meet with law enforcement and receive a briefing on the investigation.

Devin Kelley, 26, of nearby New Braunfels, Texas, sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of the church who was not in attendance that Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

An official told the Associated Press that law enforcement was reviewing a videotape of the church shootings that show the armored-clad gunman, wearing a skull mask, walking down the center aisle and shooting congregants in the head.

Kelley, an Air Force veteran dishonorably discharged following a court-martial on domestic abuse charges, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout outside the church with a Good Samaritan.

The Las Vegas attacker, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, is also believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Las Vegas attack, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, occurred Oct. 1.

Pence will meet later with families of those killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting at Floresville High School.

The vice president will make remarks at a prayer vigil at the high school football stadium before heading back to Washington.

