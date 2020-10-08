Pence, Harris face off in lone vice presidential debate — WATCH LIVE

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris will debate in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, in the only meeting of vice presidential candidates on the schedule.

Banners hang from Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A perimeter is set by heavy dump trucks around a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City, the site of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the production crew inspect glass on stage which will serve as a barrier to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The stage is set with glass between seats ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A member of the production staff puts labels on seats in an effort to keep seats socially distanced ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris will go face to face during the lone vice presidential debate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

At Harris’ request, the Commission on Presidential Debates has placed the two candidates 12 feet apart with Plexiglas petitions between them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will serve as moderator.

Before the debate, the Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris campaigns engaged in spirited trolling of each other.

DNC War Room released information on electronic billboards it will use to criticize Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, for the administration’s rhetoric and response to the coronavirus.

Visuals are likely to include U.S. death tolls, case numbers and quotes that don’t stand the test of time. In a release sent to the media, DNC War Room showed a billboard with the headline, “There isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’,” that depicted a Wall Street Journal opinion piece written by Pence in June.

DNC War Room also released a video of President Trump’s misstatements about the coronavirus and Pence’s more grounded pronouncements.

During a phone briefing, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence campaign, told reporters that the campaign left a ticket for “Tupac” — a poke at Harris for telling CNN that Tupac Shakur, who was shot to death in Las Vegas in 1996, was her favorite live rapper.

Miller also referred to Harris as “the single most liberal Senator” on Capitol Hill — an apparent reference to a 2019 ranking by GovTrack, a non-partisan organization that tracks bills in Congress. And he argued that Trump and Pence have a closer working relationship than former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris.

On a more serious note, Pence invited the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker held hostage then executed in 2015 by the Islamic State. Their presence can be seen as a rebuke of President Barack Obama’s failure to intervene successfully.Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was later killed under the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Pence will speak at a 10 a.m. rally at Boulder City Airport ahead of an afternoon rally in Peoria, Arizona.

During a DNC call with reporters, Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela questioned whether Pence should visit Nevada after 1,600 Nevadans died from the virus. “It didn’t have to be that bad,” she said of the state’s death toll.

According to the Biden campaign, Biden will campaign in person in Las Vegas on Friday, but no details have been released.

