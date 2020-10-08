Pence holds rally in Boulder City — WATCH LIVE

Vice President Mike Pence, fresh from his debate with California Sen. Kamala Harris, plans to rally in Boulder City on Thursday morning as part of a Southwestern campaign swing.

Make America Great Again event attendees wait for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Boulder City Airport, on Thursday, Oct 8, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives for the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vice President Mike Pence will host a campaign rally at the Boulder City Airport at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The event is open to the public. According to the city of Boulder City, campaign organizers agreed to cap the event at 250 people in compliance with the state’s public gathering rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Democrats respond

In response to the event, several Democratic state legislators criticized Pence and the Trump campaign for hosting an in-person event during the pandemic.

“I am horrified by Mike Pence and this entire administration’s constant attempts to gaslight the American people and downplay the severity of this crisis,” said State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, also an adviser on former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Nevadans deserve better than Trump and Pence’s failed leadership,” State Sen. Mo Denis said. “That’s why, this November, we’ll reject them once again.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

