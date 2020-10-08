75°F
Politics and Government

Pence holds rally in Boulder City — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 8:16 am
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 8:21 am

Vice President Mike Pence will host a campaign rally at the Boulder City Airport at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The event is open to the public. According to the city of Boulder City, campaign organizers agreed to cap the event at 250 people in compliance with the state’s public gathering rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Democrats respond

In response to the event, several Democratic state legislators criticized Pence and the Trump campaign for hosting an in-person event during the pandemic.

“I am horrified by Mike Pence and this entire administration’s constant attempts to gaslight the American people and downplay the severity of this crisis,” said State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, also an adviser on former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Nevadans deserve better than Trump and Pence’s failed leadership,” State Sen. Mo Denis said. “That’s why, this November, we’ll reject them once again.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

