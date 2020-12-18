43°F
Politics and Government

Pence, lead virus task force members receive Pfizer vaccine

US Vice President Mike Pence gets vaccinated against COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday (i24 News)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 5:38 am
 
Updated December 18, 2020 - 5:54 am
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Ex ...
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Karen Pence, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisen ...
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — In a bid to promote public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were vaccinated at the White House Friday morning.

Afterward, Pence told America that “vigilance and the vaccine” are the path forward after he offered, “I also believe that history will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.”

It was a moment that allowed Pence, the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, to take the lead in taking a vaccine which experts generally doubted could be developed and administered before year’s end.

President Donald Trump has not taken the vaccine but it is not clear if he would benefit from inoculation since he contracted COVID-19 in October.

Ahead of the vaccine event, Trump tweeted about the expected imminent distribution of a second vaccine produced by Moderna, which an FDA panel approved Thursday. The FDA is expected to authorize the product’s emergency use later Friday.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received the vaccine. Both Adams and task force star Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered remarks meant to encourage Americans to take the vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

