Pence rallies in Reno as COVID cases rise — WATCH LIVE

RENO — Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign rally in a hangar at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Thursday comes as Washoe County confronts record-setting numbers on new daily cases, hospitalizations and overall active cases of COVID-19, with more than 13,000 sickened by the illness and nearly 200 dying from it in the state’s second-most-populous county.

The rally’s organizers made a contractual agreement with the airport and the event host to abide by the state’s 250-person limit on public gatherings and other social distancing requirements for the scheduled 5 p.m. rally, which comes as county officials hold an emergency meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response task force.

The county has been on the state’s elevated-risk list for COVID-19 spread for five weeks and plans to revert to a 50-person limit on public gatherings. It registered 293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second highest behind Friday’s 350-case record. More than 100 people are currently hospitalized and there are more than 2,100 active cases, also both records.

“Given the continued increases in the spread of COVID cases in the region over the most recent two weeks, Washoe County has not been able to meet the Task Force thresholds for new cases and positivity rates,” county officials note in the assessment and action plan submitted to the state task force Thursday.

Recent rallies by both Pence and President Trump in Nevada and elsewhere, including one Wednesday on the Nevada-Arizona border, continue to draw thousands who gather mostly without masks, and in venues where recommended social distancing is not possible or not practiced. That stands in contrast to campaign activities by Democrat Joe Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris, and their surrogates, including Barack Obama.

The rally invitation tells attendees to park and take buses from a nearby resort about 1½ miles from the venue, a 17,000-square-foot hangar leased to a business owned by Perry DiLoreto, a Reno homebuilder. The event is being held outside the hangar with seats socially distanced and seating limited.

“We could fill this ten times over, but now we’re like this,” state GOP chairman Michael McDonald said in his crowd warm-up.

At the site of Vice President Mike Pence’s rally at Reno Airport later this afternoon. Seats are socially distanced and seating reflects crowd size limit of 250 to comply with state Covid guidance. pic.twitter.com/7IGlOl0HNr — Bill Dentzer (@DentzerNews) October 29, 2020

Democrats on Thursday decried the Trump-Pence ticket for a holding what Democrats called a “reckless” rally in an area struggling with the pandemic, as well as the campaign’s messaging on the virus that the nation is “rounding the corner” on containing it. At a briefing Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak called that message “lies.”

Republicans for their part touted the latest figures on economic growth released Thursday by the Commerce Department, which show consumer activity driving a third-quarter rebound in gross domestic product of 33 percent at an annualized pace after a 31 percent plunge in the second quarter.

That figure is still 3.5 percent below pre-pandemic growth rate at the end of 2019, and unemployment remains high at 7.9 percent with 12.6 million Americans still out of work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

