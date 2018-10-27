Pence speaks out on Pittsburgh shooting during Las Vegas rally

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence kicked off a campaign rally in Las Vegas with a somber tone.

Vice President Mike Pence, right, joins Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence, right, joins Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, speaks during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, speaks during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence, right, joins Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees after speaking in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees record Vice President Mike Pence as he visits with supporters during a campaign event for Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, left, listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, speaks during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees after speaking in support of Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, during a campaign event at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" arries for a campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence and Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, at the Sands Showroom in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence kicked off a campaign rally in Las Vegas with a somber tone.

“As Las Vegas knows all too well what happened in Pittsburgh today was not just criminal, it was evil,” Pence said at a rally inside the Sands Showroom at The Venetian. “An attack on innocent Americans and an assault on our freedom of religion. There is no place in America for violence or anti-Semitism and this evil must end.”

Pence assured the several hundred attendees that President Donald Trump is directing federal resources to the investigation and prosecution of the gunman. He asked everyone to pray “for the strength and wisdom to do everything in our power to bring these senseless acts of violence to an end.”

“It’s a good time to remember to bow the head and bend the knee,” Pence said Saturday morning. “Let’s pray for America. Pray for all the people of America.”

Pence traveled to Nevada to stump for Republican candidates, including Cresent Hardy who is running for an open House seat. With the giant letters #NevadaTough on either side of him, Pence urged voters to send Hardy back to Congress to help Trump fight for more jobs, lower taxes and rolling back federal red tape.

“Cresent knows how to create jobs,” Pence said. “He’s created hundreds of jobs working in construction. He just never quits. When you think of Cresent Hardy, you just think of Nevada tough.”

Pence also said Hardy will work with the administration to give Americans “a fresh start on health care reform” that lowers health insurance and protects people with pre-existing conditions.

Hardy, who represented Nevada’s 4th Congressional District for one term, is running for the seat against Democrat Steven Horsford, who also held the seat for one term. Hardy defeated Horsford in 2014.

Hardy was introduced Saturday by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and David Perdue (R-Ga), who said he’ll be a voice for conservative values. Hardy, who grew up on his father’s ranch, said he learned the value of hard work at a young age.

“I’m not a college educated guy,” Hardy said. “But I’ve had a great life and great success coming from hard work, and I’ve been blessed because of it.”

Denise Belva, a mental health counselor, said she had goosebumps waiting to see Pence. The lifelong Republican moved from New Jersey to Nevada eight months ago.

“I don’t know a lot about politics, but I know what I want in my country,” Belva said. “I can forgive a lot, but I vote pro-life. Anyone who’s pro-life wins my vote.”

Standing in line waiting to get inside the theater early Saturday, David Salamida said he’s proud to be a conservative black Republican. The 38-year-old said he was set on fire when he was 2, and his faith got him through it.

“It’s good to see a president who stands up for what he believes in,” Salamida said. “He’s not doing it just for the votes. He is not a politician.”

After his 20-minute speech in Las Vegas, Pence headed to Reno to stump for incumbent Sen. Dean Heller, who faces a tough re-election battle against Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor against Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Democrats on Saturday said Pence and Hardy are both “out-of-touch with Nevada voters.”

“Cresent Hardy has made it abundantly clear that he will be a rubber stamp for the Trump-Pence agenda in Congress,” said Michael Soneff, a spokesman for the Nevada Democratic Party. “Unlike Hardy, Steven Horsford shares Nevada values and will put Nevadans’ interests first in Congress.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.