Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The White House confirmed that a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff had tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning, a day after the White House learned that a White House valet had tested positive for the virus.

“There is a member of the Vice President’s team that has tested positive,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing. “We have put in place the guidelines that experts have put forward to keep this building safe.

“As America reopens safely, the White House is preparing to reopen safely.”

President Donald Trump celebrated the Department of Justice’s decision to drop criminal charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn with a morning phone call to “Fox and Friends.”

During the one-hour call, Trump slammed his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “very weak and very sad” and offered that he picked him to become the nation’s top law man only because Sessions, the first U.S. Senator to endorse Trump, had begged for the job.

Trump also said he would “love” to see presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “get out of the basement so he can speak” on the campaign trail.

And he announced that he would spend the weekend at Camp David with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, ahead of a scheduled 9:30 a.m. news briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.