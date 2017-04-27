ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Pentagon investigating former Trump security adviser Flynn

Reuters
April 27, 2017 - 8:01 am
 

WASHINGTON — A Pentagon inspector general is launching its own investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn took payments from foreign entities without approval, according to a letter released by House Democrats on Thursday.

The inspector general of the Department of Defense is probing whether Flynn had “failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government,” according to the April 11 letter to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

TOP NEWS
