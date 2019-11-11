61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Pete Buttigieg releases veterans, military personnel plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2019 - 8:28 am
 

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled his plan to improve the lives of veterans and those serving in the military on Monday, telling the Review-Journal it represents “my regard for what service means” and a way for the country to keep its promises to those who elected to serve.

“There are two things you get when you serve,” Buttigieg said. “One is all the fulfillment, the sense of purpose, the commitment that comes from being a part of something bigger than yourself.

“The second is a lot of experience navigating bureaucracy.”

The 21-page plan includes well-covered ground within the Democratic field, including increased funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs, simplifying the benefits process, improving access to vocational training and mental health services and ending the transgender military ban.

But it also addresses more specific issues that Buttigieg said he noticed during his service in the U.S. Navy, such as improving the quality and availability of child care on bases, elevating more women to officer positions and increasing rights for military spouses.

Buttigieg said the plan also seeks to empower communities like Las Vegas, where he took in ideas for providing immediate services to homeless veterans during a tour of the Veterans Village.

“Nevada has such a proud tradition of people serving, and (my plan) should speak to its many veterans and those in military service,” Buttigieg said. “Many veterans also choose to move to Nevada when they retire, and we should make that transition as smooth as possible.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign also announced Monday the endorsements of 30 Nevada veterans and veterans’ family members.

In the proposal, Buttigieg said his administration would review “bad-paper” discharges and restore benefits to those discharged for mental health reasons, trauma or due to their sexual orientation. He also called for independent prosecutors to identify instances of sexual assault, rather than base commanders.

Buttigieg pledged to increase pay for VA health care providers across the board while also stepping up the recruitment of immigrant health professionals from other countries and within the military. He also plans to increase study into the effects of Agent Orange on Vietnam War veterans and expedite the benefit requests of those affected by it.

“Anyone who puts their life on the line deserves to have their service honored and respected,” Buttigieg said of his proposal.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a May 23, 2018, file photo, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., right, listens as President Donald Trum ...
NY Rep. Peter King retiring, giving Dems a new target
The Associated Press

The decision comes days after voters flocked to Democratic candidates in state elections in Kentucky and Virginia, underscoring Republican vulnerability in a suburban revolt against President Donald Trump.

Michelle Lainez, 17, originally from El Salvador but now living in Gaithersburg, Md., speaks du ...
Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

Trump has said he favors legislation on DACA, but that it will take a Supreme Court ruling for the administration to spur Congress to act.