Las Vegas police are investigating a Saturday morning break-in at Sen. Dean Heller’s southwest Las Vegas office.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Patricia Spencer said “entry was made” just after 9 a.m. Saturday into the office at 8930 W. Sunset Road.

Megan Taylor, a spokeswoman for Heller, R-Nev., also confirmed the break-in, but said she could not comment on the investigation.

