Politics and Government

Politicians, celebrities praise Ruth Bader Ginsburg as nation reacts to her death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday.

As tributes poured in for Ginsburg, battle lines already were being drawn, setting up another partisan battle as the process to replace her on the high court moves forward in the Senate.

Upon learning of Ginsburg’s death, President Donald Trump said she led an amazing life. Later he took to Twitter and released a statement calling the justice a “fighter to the end.”

“Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of views.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called Ginsburg a “an American hero.”

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris said “tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy.”

Vice President Mike Pence said Ginsburg will be remembered “as a jurist who respected and commanded the respect of all her colleagues.”

A large crowd descended outside the Supreme Court on Friday night to pay tribute to Ginsburg.

Aug. 10 marked her 27th anniversary since being appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton. On Friday, Clinton said “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union.”

Also weighing in was former President Barack Obama, who praised the diminutive high court justice for her “unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals.”

Another former President, George W. Bush, released the following statement saying Ginsburg inspired more than a generation of women.

Former President Jimmy Carter tweeted called her a “beacon of justice.”

She earned praise, even from her most fervent opposition, case in point, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Perhaps sensing the end was near, Ginsburg just days before dying told her granddaughter her dying wish was that she would not be replaced until a new president was elected.

Her fellow Supremes also mourned their colleague.

Ginsburg’s death on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, had significant meaning for many.

Her death also reverberated in the sports world.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Ginsburg said “her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world” and then promised that the Senate will vote on whomever Trump nominates to fill the position.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded by saying the American people should have a voice in who selects Ginsburg’s replacement.

The entertainment world also felt the sting of Ginsburg’s death.

