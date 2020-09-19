Politicians, celebrities praise Ruth Bader Ginsburg as nation reacts to her death

As tributes poured in for Ginsburg, battle lines already were being drawn, setting up another partisan battle as the process to replace her on the high court moves forward in the Senate.

People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday.

Upon learning of Ginsburg’s death, President Donald Trump said she led an amazing life. Later he took to Twitter and released a statement calling the justice a “fighter to the end.”

"She led an amazing life," President Trump said as he learned that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died on Friday. "What else can you say? She was an amazing woman." https://t.co/XVNIqgnDRe pic.twitter.com/oLw304yrQ7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

“Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of views.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called Ginsburg a “an American hero.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris said “tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy.”

Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy. Doug and I send our heartfelt prayers to Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family, particularly on this holy day of Rosh Hashanah. pic.twitter.com/SNyqZCznfv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence said Ginsburg will be remembered “as a jurist who respected and commanded the respect of all her colleagues.”

Statement from the Vice President on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/5wsq5apOOZ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 19, 2020

A large crowd descended outside the Supreme Court on Friday night to pay tribute to Ginsburg.

Large crowds pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside Supreme Court https://t.co/QpftwTIWm0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2020

Aug. 10 marked her 27th anniversary since being appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton. On Friday, Clinton said “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union.”

We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. pic.twitter.com/dDECiBxae6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 19, 2020

Also weighing in was former President Barack Obama, who praised the diminutive high court justice for her “unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals.”

Another former President, George W. Bush, released the following statement saying Ginsburg inspired more than a generation of women.

George W. Bush statement: "Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 19, 2020

Former President Jimmy Carter tweeted called her a “beacon of justice.”

President Jimmy Carter on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/2gZ5WulIEO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 19, 2020

She earned praise, even from her most fervent opposition, case in point, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court. I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued. She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

Perhaps sensing the end was near, Ginsburg just days before dying told her granddaughter her dying wish was that she would not be replaced until a new president was elected.

Just days before her death, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," according to NPR.https://t.co/91Nw4ZVJsP — Axios (@axios) September 18, 2020

Her fellow Supremes also mourned their colleague.

Chief Justice John Roberts mourned Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing: "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice." https://t.co/WHwjL4Oor2 pic.twitter.com/ITKUiW67h4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg’s death on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, had significant meaning for many.

According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, which began tonight, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. — Ruth Franklin (@ruth_franklin) September 19, 2020

Her death also reverberated in the sports world.

A trailblazer and icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated herself to movements effecting change from the ground up. “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” Voting is a step. Rest knowing we will not rest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tP5LjgAmV8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 19, 2020

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.” My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/oHJOGSVZIy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." – Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/A9Gj68EeVx — WNBA (@WNBA) September 19, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Ginsburg said “her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world” and then promised that the Senate will vote on whomever Trump nominates to fill the position.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded by saying the American people should have a voice in who selects Ginsburg’s replacement.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

The entertainment world also felt the sting of Ginsburg’s death.

Tonight, we weep.

Tomorrow, we carry on the fight in her stead.#RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/lX2GxynDa9 — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 19, 2020

Okay, today we mourn a Lioness Of Light and Righteousness, tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 19, 2020

The person who told me Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away was my daughter, Neve. I was terribly sad, but also filled with gratitude that my daughter could see first hand how much intelligent, brave women can change the world. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 19, 2020

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020