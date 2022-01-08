President Biden, Air Force One arrives in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

President Joe Biden has arrived in Las Vegas for former U.S. Senator Harry Reid’s memorial service.

Air Force One arrives to McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

The memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday morning at The Smith Center. Reid died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Locals can expect major road closures and traffic delays as the evening continues, plan accordingly.

Closures taking are place on Russel Road near the airport, the airport connector, the 215 Beltway to Interstate 15 and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road between 6 and 9 p.m.

Saturday’s expected road closures will be the I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl between 9 and 11 a.m. In addition to those, roads on I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to the 215 Beltway, the 215 Beltway to the airport connector and Russell Road near the aiport will also be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Among those attending the memorial service are familiar friends and former collegues of Reid’s, as follows: Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York as well as former President Barack Obama. Obama will be delivering the eulogy at the service with Pelosi and Schumer speaking as well.

As a special farewell to Reid, the event will feature performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers — a Reid favorite — and singer-songwriter Carole King.