Politics and Government

President Biden arrives in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 1:06 pm
 
Air Force One arrives in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force One arrives in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows the Brightline West High Speed Rail ...
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)

President Joe Biden touched down on Air Force One in Las Vegas at about 1 p.m. Friday along with Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Dina Titus.

Biden is expected to officially announce $3 billion in federal funding for Brightline West’s $12 billion high-speed rail system between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The grant award is from the Federal-State Partnership Program and will be put toward the construction of the planned 218-mile rail system. Those grant funds are part of the U.S. infrastructure bill.

The project’s remaining cost would be paid by tax-exempt private activity bonds from Nevada and California, plus private capital.

Plans call for Brightline stations in Las Vegas, to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond Roads, and in Hesperia, Apple Valley and Rancho Cucamonga, California. Travelers will be able to travel to-and-from downtown Los Angeles from the Rancho Cucamonga station via the Metrolink.

Brightline hopes to have construction underway on the rail line next year and have service operating before the 2028 Summer Olympics in L.A.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

