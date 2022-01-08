President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service

Air Force One touched down at Harry Reid International Airport about 7:30 p.m. On the tarmac, Biden met with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Gov. Steve Sisolak and other elected officials.

President Joe Biden arrived Friday night in Las Vegas for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s memorial service.

The motorcade departed the airport at 7:45 p.m.

The memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday morning at The Smith Center. Reid died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Locals can expect major road closures and traffic delays as the evening continues, plan accordingly.

Welcome to Nevada, @POTUS and @FLOTUS! While we wish it was under better circumstances, we know that @SenatorReid would want us all to share a laugh and a smile as we reflect on his legacy. Harry Reid never forgot where he came from and we’ll never forget him. pic.twitter.com/ygQQSIqssE — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 8, 2022

Closures are taking place on Russel Road near the airport, the airport connector, the 215 Beltway to Interstate 15 and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road between 6 and 9 p.m.

Saturday’s expected road closures will be the I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl between 9 and 11 a.m. In addition to those, roads on I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to the 215 Beltway, the 215 Beltway to the airport connector and Russell Road near the aiport will also be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

Among those attending the memorial service are familiar friends and former collegues of Reid’s, as follows: Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York as well as former President Barack Obama. Obama will be delivering the eulogy at the service with Pelosi and Schumer speaking as well.

As a special farewell to Reid, the event will feature performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers — a Reid favorite — and singer-songwriter Carole King.