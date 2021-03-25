60°F
Politics and Government

President Biden holds 1st news conference — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 7:45 am
 
In this March 23, 2021, President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., in the ...
In this March 23, 2021, President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is hoping to use Biden's first news conference since taking office to celebrate passage of the giant COVID-19 relief package. But Biden is sure to face questioning Thursday afternoon about a growing list of challenges facing the administration, many of them unforseen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to address the immigration crisis at the southern border, gun control and ongoing efforts to curb the coronavirus in his first formal news conference Thursday.

Critics have called on Biden to hold a formal news conference to answer questions about international and national issues. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all held a news conference during their first 60 days in office.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the president is thinking about what he wants to say and “where he can provide updates and looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press.”

The news conference provides the first opportunity for reporters to ask about $3 trillion in spending on infrastructure and jobs bills.

Biden delivered his first prime-time address to the nation earlier this month following the passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package with funds to ramp up production and distribution of vaccines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

