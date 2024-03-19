71°F
Politics and Government

President Biden speaks about housing in Las Vegas

Biden speaks about housing in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated March 19, 2024 - 1:40 pm
President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden stepped down from Air Force One at approximately 1:20 p.m. and was greeted by Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus. President Biden is in Las Vegas to detail his housing agenda and to encourage Congress to take steps to bring down the cost of housing.

The president discussed the investments he has already made in an effort to lower housing costs as well as his Fiscal Year 2025 Budget that includes $258 billion in housing investments, according to the White House.

His visit to the Silver State also serves as part of the Biden-Harris campaign’s “I’m on Board” Month of Action that was announced last week and is designed to engage and mobilize voters and volunteers, according to the campaign.

Over the course of March, the president, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit every battleground state, “building up the organizing infrastructure and engaging the grassroots army” aiming to secure re-election in November, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

As part of the “I’m on Board” Month of Action, the campaign also launched a $30 million, six-week media campaign in hopes of expanding volunteer engagement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

