President Biden targets July 4 to get America ‘closer to normal’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden used his first televised speech to the nation to mark the anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic — honoring the people who lost their lives in the past year and detailing future steps the country must take to crush the virus.

Biden said he believes that all Americans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1 and that the country will be “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July

The speech came hours after Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion rescue package to ramp up production and distribution of vaccines and boost the U.S. economy that has crippled states and cities such as Nevada and Las Vegas.

His top legislative priority since taking office 51 days ago, Biden called the bill “historic” as he signed it in the Oval Office with Vice President Kamala Harris looking on.

Biden said the bill would give working people “a fighting chance.”

More than 529,000 Americans have died during the pandemic. The death rate has lessened recently due to restrictions, safety measures and vaccines that became available to protect people from the virus.

