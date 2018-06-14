President Donald Trump celebrates 72nd birthday

It’s President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday, his second while in office.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Me. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders quipped Thursday: “If I do say so, I don’t think he looks a day over 35.”

She added: “A little sucking up’s probably never bad.”

Trump’s elder daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump wished her dad “your best year yet!!!” in a birthday tweet.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also celebrated the occasion on social media.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a Drudge Report headline declaring, “TRUMP’S BEST BIRTHDAY!” and citing the economy, North Korea, the World Cup and the jobless rate.