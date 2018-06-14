President Donald Trump celebrates 72nd birthday

WASHINGTON — It’s President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday, his second while in office.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders quipped Thursday: “If I do say so, I don’t think he looks a day over 35.”
She added: “A little sucking up’s probably never bad.”
Trump’s elder daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump wished her dad “your best year yet!!!” in a birthday tweet.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also celebrated the occasion on social media.
On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a Drudge Report headline declaring, “TRUMP’S BEST BIRTHDAY!” and citing the economy, North Korea, the World Cup and the jobless rate.
Happy birthday, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/e5fhi540T9
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2018
Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.
Wishing you your best year yet!!! pic.twitter.com/ejbk28IJHe
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2018
“Happy birthday, Dad!” –@DonaldJTrumpJr shares birthday message for his father pic.twitter.com/2ZgIeoCoEH
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 14, 2018