President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College votes

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation Monday night, after all 50 states cast their Electoral College votes. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to maintain he won.

President-elect Joe Biden leaves a doctor's appointment at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Biden was in for a routine two-week post-injury follow up on his fractured foot. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — The Electoral College elected former Vice President Joe Biden as President-elect Monday, but President Donald Trump did not seem inclined to concede the election.

Biden prepared to address the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, at 4:30 p.m. to recognize Americans’ right to have their votes counted — six weeks after the Nov. 3 election.

“In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them,” Biden is expected to say according to excerpts of his speech sent to the press. “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.”

On “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, Trump aide Stephen Miller maintained that Biden’s victory was the fruit of a “fraudulent election” and that the campaign would continue to maintain Trump won until Jan. 20, when Biden is set to take the oath of office.

“As we speak, today, an alternative slate of electors from the contested states is going to vote and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified,” Miller said.

The Trump campaign unsuccessfully has sought to overturn state vote counts by filing and losing more than 50 challenges in state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court with its six Republican-nominated justices.

All six contested battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — which Trump claimed to have lost only because of election fraud, nonetheless cast their electoral votes for Biden.

Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Michigan, announced that he was leaving the Republican Party on CNN and asked to be enrolled as an independent. In a letter CNN released, Mitchell, who did not run for reelection this year, said he found it “unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote.”

Within an hour of the electoral college’s calling the race for Biden, Trump tweeted out a resignation letter from his second attorney general, William Barr, who “will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Barr angered Trump on Dec. 1 when he contradicted Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in an interview with the Associated Press. “To date,” Barr had said, “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

In his resignation letter, Barr thanked Trump for making sure that a Department of Justice would probe allegations of fraud, but he did not take back his AP remarks.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will serve as acting attorney general for the remaining 37 days of Trump’s term.

On Dec. 3, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah resigned as Trump continued to maintain that widespread fraud had cheated him of re-election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.