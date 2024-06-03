81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

President says he has ‘boundless love’ for Hunter Biden as gun case begins

Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3 ...
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at federal court, Monday, June 3, ...
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Hunter Biden, center, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, right, arrive at federal court, Monday ...
Hunter Biden, center, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, right, arrive at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Hunter Biden, center, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, right, arrives at federal court, Monda ...
Hunter Biden, center, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, right, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
First lady Jill Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2 ...
First lady Jill Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough o ...
Trump holding rally in Las Vegas next week
A crew member drinks water at the Tropicana Las Vegas demolition as workers use protections aga ...
As extreme heat kills more Nevadans, OSHA bets on worker protections
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Ph ...
Israel confirms forces in central Rafah, expanding offensive in southern Gaza city
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush mon ...
Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war
By Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman and Colleen Long The Associated Press
June 3, 2024 - 8:06 am
 

WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.

In a statement, the president said that as a dad he has “boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad,” he said, adding that would have no further comment on the case. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

Hunter Biden, who spent the weekend with his parents, has been charged in Delaware with three felonies stemming from a 2018 firearm purchase when he was, according to his memoir, in the throes of a crack addiction. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application used to screen firearms applicants when he said he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

He has pleaded not guilty and has argued he’s being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department, after Republicans decried the now-defunct deal as special treatment for the Democratic president’s son.

The trial comes just days after Donald Trump, Republicans’ presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, was convicted of 34 felonies in New York City. A jury found the former president guilty of a scheme to cover up a hush money payment to a porn actor to fend off damage to his 2016 presidential campaign. The two criminal cases are unrelated, but their proximity underscores how the criminal courtroom has taken center stage during the 2024 campaign.

The judge will ask a group of prospective jurors a series of questions to determine whether they can serve impartially on the jury, including whether they have donated to political campaigns or run for political office. She will ask whether their views about the 2024 presidential campaign prevent them from being impartial.

She’s also going to ask whether prospective jurors believe Hunter Biden is being prosecuted because his father is the president. Also, she will ask about firearms purchasing and addiction issues, including: “Do you believe someone who is addicted to drugs should not be charged with a crime?”

Hunter Biden is also facing a separate trial in California in September on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Both cases were to have been resolved through a deal with prosecutors last July, the culmination of a yearslong investigation into his business dealings.

But Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, questioned some unusual aspects of the deal, which included a proposed guilty plea to misdemeanor offenses to resolve the tax crimes and a diversion agreement on the gun charge, which meant as long as he stayed out of trouble for two years the case would be dismissed. The lawyers squabbled over the agreement, could not come to a resolution, and the deal fell apart. Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed the top investigator as a special counsel in August, and a month later Hunter Biden was indicted.

This trial isn’t about Hunter Biden’s foreign business affairs — which Republicans have seized on without evidence to try to paint the Biden family as corrupt. But it will excavate some of Hunter Biden’s darkest moments and put them on display.

The president’s allies are worried about the toll the trial may take on the elder Biden, who’s long been concerned about the well-being and sobriety of his only living son and who must now watch as his son’s painful past mistakes are publicly scrutinized. He’s also protective: Hunter Biden was with his father all weekend before the case began, biking with his dad and attending church together.

President Biden, in a last-minute switch in plans, shifted from his Rehoboth Beach home back to his Wilmington compound on Sunday evening. Boarding a helicopter on Sunday was the only time the president was seen publicly without his son all weekend.

Hunter Biden arrived first to the Delaware courthouse on Monday. The first lady, who turned 73 on Monday, followed about 15 minutes later and walked briskly into court, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents. Hunter Biden’s sister Ashley Biden was also in court to support him. The president was at their Wilmington home until he left later in the day for a campaign reception in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Allies are also worried the trial could become a distraction as the president tries to campaign under anemic poll numbers and as he is preparing for an upcoming presidential debate while the proceedings play out.

Prosecutors hope to show Hunter Biden was in the throes of addiction when he bought the gun and therefore lied on the forms. They have said they’re planning to use as evidence his published memoir, and they may also introduce contents from a laptop that he left at a Delaware repair shop and never retrieved. The contents made their way to Republicans in 2020 and were publicly leaked, revealing embarrassing and personal photos in which he’s often nude and doing drugs and messages in which he asks dealers about scores.

The case against Hunter Biden stems from a period when, by his own public admission, he was addicted to crack. His descent into drugs and alcohol followed the 2015 death of his brother, Beau Biden, from cancer. He bought and owned a gun for 11 days in October 2018 and indicated on the gun purchase form that he was not using drugs.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases, and his attorneys have suggested they may argue he didn’t see himself as an addict when prosecutors say he checked “no” to the question on the form. They’ll also attack the credibility of the gun store owner.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, are also planning to call as witnesses Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and his brother’s widow, Hallie, with whom he became romantically involved.

If he were to be convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether the judge would give him time behind bars.

Long reported from Washington. Associated Press Writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s betting odds to win election take hit after conviction
Trump’s betting odds to win election take hit after conviction
2
Trump holding rally in Las Vegas next week
Trump holding rally in Las Vegas next week
3
Nevada to see increase in state’s minimum wage
Nevada to see increase in state’s minimum wage
4
Meet the businessman who got Clark County’s first sidewalk vending license
Meet the businessman who got Clark County’s first sidewalk vending license
5
Dr. Miriam Adelson to support major pro-Trump spending group
Dr. Miriam Adelson to support major pro-Trump spending group
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush mon ...
Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war
By Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release the remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Judge agrees to delay Hunter Biden’s tax trial to September
recommend 2
Biden and Trump agree on debates in June and September
recommend 3
Donald Trump becomes 1st former US president convicted of felony crimes
recommend 4
‘A conspiracy and a cover-up’: Closing arguments in Trump’s trial
recommend 5
Defense rests without Trump taking witness stand in New York trial
recommend 6
Judge admonishes defense witness in Trump trial after prosecution rests