President Trump addresses the media on Nevada, COVID-19

President Trump charged Monday that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Democratic-controlled Legislature are “using COVID to steal the state” election.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump charged that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Democratic Legislature are “using COVID to steal the state” election Monday morning, a day after the Senate passed a bill to hold a mostly mail-in election and allow ballot “harvesting” during an emergency.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Trump’s Sunday and Monday tweets against the bill, passed by a party-line vote in Carson City, put Nevada at the center of the national debate with Democrats arguing that voting by mail is necessary to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic and Republicans countering that the changes Democrats want could lead to fraud and vote counting delays.

