President Trump arrives at McCarran airport on Friday night

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after arriving at McCarran International Airport, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump exits the Marine One helicopter to board Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, April 5, 2019, en route to Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport Friday night at 11:06 p.m. ahead of President Donald Trump’s remarks to the national leadership of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday.

Trump left the White House Friday morning for visit at the U.S. border in California, then flew to Los Angeles for a fundraiser in Beverly Hills, followed by what the White House called a “private dinner this evening at Trump National Los Angeles,” then ended the night with a quick flight to Las Vegas. Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said that Trump discussed immigration with California lawmakers who were on the flight.

Hours earlier Vice President Mike Pence landed at the same airport so that he can talk to the same group in the afternoon.

While the White House does not release information about where the President will spend the night when he is traveling, he has been known to spend the night at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas when in town.

This is Trump’s fourth visit to Las Vegas and his fifth trip to Nevada since he won election in 2016.

Trump is slated to speak to attendees at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, while Pence will address the crowd between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, according to event itinerary.

The president can be expected to return to a theme he has been road-testing for the 2020 election – that the Democratic party has taken an “anti-Jewish” turn which accelerated during the midterm elections.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo. The Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in April is scheduled to take place at The Venetian and Palazzo, and Adelson is on the group’s board of directors.

