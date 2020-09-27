President Trump conducts news conference — WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump holds a news conference Sunday, one day after nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a post-announcement interview with Fox News Channel that aired Sunday, Trump expressed confidence that the nomination process will go smoothly in the GOP-led Senate.

“I think it’s going to be really thrilling,” Trump said. “I hope it goes smoothly. Perhaps it will, perhaps it won’t. I think it’s going to be very hard to dispute her qualifications or anything about her.”