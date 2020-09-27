President Trump conducts news conference — WATCH LIVE
President Donald Trump holds a news conference Sunday, one day after nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a post-announcement interview with Fox News Channel that aired Sunday, Trump expressed confidence that the nomination process will go smoothly in the GOP-led Senate.
“I think it’s going to be really thrilling,” Trump said. “I hope it goes smoothly. Perhaps it will, perhaps it won’t. I think it’s going to be very hard to dispute her qualifications or anything about her.”