Politics and Government

President Trump declares victory in Syria

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 10:00 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared victory as he announced a “permanent cease fire” between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria, before adding a caveat about what “permanent” means in that part of the world.

“Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand,” Trump proclaimed.

“Countless lives are now being saved because of the outcome we negotiated with Turkey,” Trump declared from the Diplomat Room. He noted there were no American casualties. Trump also claimed that this cease fire “could never have been made without this short-term outburst” begun by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sending his military into the region.

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump thanked the two for negotiating a five-day cease-fire with Turkey.

Trump said that he would re-impose sanctions against Turkey if the NATO ally breaks terms and would leave U.S. troops near area oil fields.

Trump also took swipes at European leaders for not doing enough for the Kurds. He also criticized pundits who criticized his decision to move U.S. troops out of harm’s way — which they contend gave Turkey a “green light” to invade Syria.

“We were supposed to be there for 30 days. That was almost 10 years ago,” Trump maintained. Factcheck.org, however, failed to find claims that the mission had any timetable when the Obama White House announced it was sending special operations forces into the region in 2015.

U.S. Special Envoy James Jeffrey testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday that Trump did not consult him before announcing his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria on Oct. 6.

Asked about the administration’s suggestion that Trump could not have stopped Erdogan from invading Syria, Jeffrey responded, “It was a very real possibility. It was not inevitable.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

