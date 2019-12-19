President Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress

In a historic move, the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abusing his presidential power when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for a campaign trip to Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — In a historic move, the U.S. House voted largely along party lines Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abusing his presidential power when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival ahead of the 2020 election and for obstructing Congress in its investigation.

The House voted 230-197 to impeach on article I, the abuse of power charge, with all Republicans voting against impeachment joined by two Democrats. On article II, obstruction of Congress, the vote was 229-198. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted present on both articles.

Trump becomes just the third American president to be impeached, following Presidents Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.

Next comes a January trial in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds majority would be needed to remove Trump from office.