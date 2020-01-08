37°F
Politics and Government

President Trump to address nation today after Iran attack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2020 - 5:19 am
 
Updated January 8, 2020 - 6:20 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation at 8 a.m. PST today from the White House after Iran launched more than 20 missiles against U.S. and coalition air bases in Iraq.

In his latest Tweet on Tuesday evening, he said “all is well” and the military was assessing the damage. No word on any casualties had been released.

In overnight developments:

— Iraq’s presidency has condemned Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops, reiterating its rejection of breaches of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Barham Saleh’s office also said in a statement that the fate of U.S. troops in Iraq is an internal matter based on legal agreements to combat the Islamic State group.

The statement adds that Iraq “has previously declared its refusal to be a starting point for aggression against any country, and also refuses to be a source of threat to any of its neighbors.”

The Iraqi prime minister has publicly said U.S. troops must leave after a drone strike killed Iran’s top military commander in Baghdad, and parliament has passed a non-binding resolution pushing for withdrawal.

— NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Iran’s missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq, while a NATO official says there were no casualties among the military alliance’s personnel in the country.

The Iraqi mission consists of several hundred staff from allied nations and non-NATO countries.

In a message to The Associated Press, the NATO official who was not authorized to speak publicly said they were “keeping the situation under close review.”

— Turkey’s foreign minister will visit Iraq on Thursday as part of diplomatic efforts to “alleviate the escalated tension” in the region, a ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke with his Iranian counterpart Wednesday after Iran fired more than 20 missiles overnight at bases in Iraq used by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s top military commander last week in Baghdad.

Turkey has called for calm and expressed concern about regional security after the U.S. drone strike. Turkey shares a border with Iran and Iraq and is engaged militarily in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants.

— Slovenia’s defense ministry says its six soldiers stationed in northern Iraq with a German-led training mission will be evacuated after their base came under Iran’s missile attack in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general.

The Slovenian ministry said Wednesday the soldiers were unhurt in the attack near Irbil as they were in the base’s shelter during the strike.

The ministry said the evacuation will be conducted “in cooperation with the German partners.” It did not say where the soldiers will go.

—The Syrian government is expressing full solidarity with Iran, saying Tehran has the right to defend itself “in the face of American threats and attacks.”

Syria is Iran’s strongest ally in the Arab world, and Tehran sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to join President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s civil war.

— One analyst says Iran’s missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq was “the smallest attack that Iran could carry out while at the same time being able to say they got revenge.”

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, an associate professor with the Royal Danish Defense College, added Wednesday that Iran has “done all that is possible to avoid American casualties. If what we hear is correct, they have warned the Americans in advance.”

He told Denmark’s TV2 channel the Iranians are doing all they can to avoid an American military response as harsh as President Donald Trump has promised.

“I would be deeply surprised if the Americans choose to respond militarily again,” he said.

— The Iraqi prime ministry says Iran notified Iraq shortly after midnight that its response to the killing of its top military commander had begun, and that retaliation would be limited to locations where the U.S. military is present.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s office said in a statement Wednesday that Iraq was simultaneously informed by the Americans that military bases in Ain al-Asad and Irbil were under missile attack.

The office says it has received no reports of casualties on the Iraqi side and has not been officially notified of any losses among the U.S.-led coalition.

“Iraq refuses any violation of its sovereignty and any attacks on its territory,” the statement said.

— Poland’s Foreign Ministry says its ambassador to Iraq, Beata Peksa, has been evacuated to Poland for security reasons amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The evacuation was at Britain’s request because Poland’s diplomatic mission is located in the British Embassy.

According to Poland’s Foreign Ministry only the ambassador was evacuated while its embassy in Baghdad continues its work.

Poland is one of several European countries that has said their troops in Iraq were not harmed in the Iranian missile strike overnight that targeted two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

— Chinese media reports say state oil company China National Petroleum Corporation has evacuated about 20 employees from the West Qurna-1 oil field in Iraq as a result of the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

No details were given, and company spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Anti-government protesters in Iraq set fires and closed streets near Baghdad’s Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike that targeted two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed top Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week near the Baghdad airport.

About 100 protesters took part in Wednesday morning’s demonstration near Tahrir, the epicenter of Iraq’s protest movement. The protesters carrying Iraqi flags shouted “Iran out, out!” before they were dispersed by security forces.

The protesters who rose up against their country’s ruling elite in October, accusing them of corruption, have also been revolting against neighboring Iran’s military and political involvement.

— Finland’s defense forces say they received advance warning of the Iranian missile strike against bases in Iraq used by U.S. troops.

The defense forces gave no details Wednesday, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported.

They added that Finnish troops at the base in Irbil that was targeted were were protected in a bomb shelter and were not hurt. Irbil is the capital of Iraq’s self-governing Kurdish region.

— British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the Iranian missile strike against bases hosting coalition forces in Iraq and urged Iran to refrain from further military action.

The Ministry of Defense said Wednesday there were no British casualties in the attack launched in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s top Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad last week.

U.S. officials have said there are no immediate reports of U.S. casualties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

