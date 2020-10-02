96°F
Politics and Government

President Trump to visit Las Vegas next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will visit Nevada next week, from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening, a source confirmed.

Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

While the White House does not release details of where the president stays overnight, he has a habit of spending the evening at his eponymous Trump International Hotel when he is in Nevada or a border state.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

