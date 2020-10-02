President Trump to visit Las Vegas next week

President Donald Trump will visit Southern Nevada next week, from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening, a source confirmed.

President Donald Trump (The Associated Press)

Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

While the White House does not release details of where the president stays overnight, he has a habit of spending the evening at his eponymous Trump International Hotel when he is in Nevada or a border state.

