President tweets pic of Trump Tower prevailing over Greenland

Dogs sit outside a home in Kulusuk, Greenland, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Trump jokes on Twitter, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, “It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”