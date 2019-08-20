93°F
Politics and Government

President tweets pic of Trump Tower prevailing over Greenland

The Associated Press
August 19, 2019 - 7:34 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Trump jokes on Twitter, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, “It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”

