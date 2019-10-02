Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has heart procedure

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart procedure for artery blockage, according to his campaign. He is canceling events until “further notice.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., makes a visit the to the Las Vegas Healing Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., makes a visit the to the Las Vegas Healing Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., makes a visit the to the Las Vegas Healing Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders’ campaign says the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery. The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances “until further notice.”

The Vermont senator is in Las Vegas for campaign events. He was at the Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday as part of events and observances for the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

The campaign says the 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation.

The campaign says two stents were “successfully inserted” and that Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits.”

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn’t mention any health concerns about the candidate.

Shakir said the “state of the campaign is strong” and he played up Sanders’ strong fundraising total of $25.3 million for the third quarter.

Sanders recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.