Presidential debate: Local partisans cheer on their candidates

Democrats and Republicans at watch parties cheered their candidate at the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

SAUNDERS: ABC moderators go easy on Harris, and other debate takeaways

Attendees wait during a commercial break at a watch party for the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, addresses the crowd at a watch party for the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kevin Cheshire, of Utah, watches the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kevin Cheshire, of Utah, watches the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tia Watson reacts during a watch party of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees watch the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robin Wright, center, reacts with the crowd during a watch party of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robin Wright reacts with the crowd during a watch party of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees watch the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees watch the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees react during a watch party of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Monica Bradford, center, reacts during a watch party of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tia Watson, center, reacts during a watch party of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the Harris-Walz campaign office in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump each thought their candidate won the Tuesday night debate.

As the presidential candidates debated onstage in Philadelphia, the campaigns and political parties held watch parties around the Las Vegas valley.

Hundreds of Trump supporters made their way to Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel near the north Strip to support their candidate, while around 100 Harris supporters crowded together at a small campaign office in North Las Vegas, with people wearing homemade T-shirts that said “I’m speaking,” and “Say it to my face” — well-known quotes from the vice president.

GOP: Trump a ‘fantastic debater”

The Republican event, put together by the Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP, resembled the Las Vegas Super Bowl watch parties earlier this year: refreshments, merchandising, jeers, cheers, but with booing when Harris spoke through the big screen broadcasting the debate from thousands of miles away.

Few of the hundreds of seats placed in a large lobby sat empty.

Dick Geyer of Las Vegas is a longtime libertarian but has supported Trump since his first presidential run, he said.

He attends weekly Republican lunches at the Ahern, and Geyer noted that the crowd was much larger on Tuesday.

“I expect Trump to win, he’s done more good for the country,” Geyer said.

About what he expected to hear on the debate stage, he said, “She’s been training for the last week or so, so, she might come off well.”

Asked about his political party allegiance, he said “It’s better to have Trump in office, a Republican in office than any Democrat.”

Mika Adams attended the event with her daughter. She said she was “extremely nervous” about the future of the U.S.

Adams used to vote for Democrats, but she said former President Barack Obama’s administration let her down. She’s voted for Trump since 2016, and this year became a volunteer for his campaign for the first time.

Adams said she was nervous about the debate before it began.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up, because you never know, you can put a mask on and still be a snake,” Adams said about Harris.

Lifelong Latina Republican Sofia Srinivasan said she was expecting a “great debate” because Trump was a “fantastic debater.”

Still, she had hoped her candidate would stick to the issues, such as the economy which she said has been pinching her family, who were more “prosperous” during the Trump administration.

“I truly hope that Trump focuses on policies and not personal attacks,” she said. “The voters really should know what he stands for.”

A cadre of Republican down-ballot candidates briefly pitched their campaigns from a stage.

Michael McDonald, longtime chair of the Nevada Republican Party, and a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said he thought Trump won the debate.

“They tried to bait him on some issues, their whole philosophy was to get him angry, get him mad and he didn’t bite,” McDonald said.

McDonald noted the line that got one of the more lively reactions from the crowd, in which Trump said Harris should’ve acted on her proposals as vice president.

“If you could’ve you would’ve, why haven’t you done this stuff, because she was sitting at the right hand of Joe Biden?” McDonald said.

Democrats: Choice is clear

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno said in a statement the choice is clear between Trump and Harris.

“A second Trump term would mean four more years of failed promises, of anti-worker schemes, and billionaire-first scams,” she said. “Nevadans know that Vice President Harris is for the people, while Donald Trump is for himself – and voters will reject Donald Trump for a third time.”

At the Harris campaign event, the crowd jeered at the former president and applauded Harris. They got particularly riled up when Trump discussed his stance on abortion and the Jan. 6 riots, and when Harris criticized him for his felony record.

Hubert King said Trump constantly deflected during the debate and didn’t answer questions, while Harris did.

“I think she’s awesome,” the Las Vegas resident said. “She’s answering the questions, she’s positive about being an effective leader for America and for all the people. She’s a great candidate. She should be the president as well.”

King’s favorite part was Harris talking about Trump’s felony convictions. He did not like Trump bringing up the border and calling migrants.

“It’s just not true,” King said.

Greg Harrison, a Las Vegas resident, said he didn’t see either of the debates Biden had done, but heard there was a lot of frustration from the audience who thought the two candidates were fighting over a toy.

“But now that the stakes are higher than ever, people are starting to realize the gravity, and I hope more people are watching, and they’re seeing through just the utter nonsense he’s been mumbling,” Harrison said.

Harrison thought Harris did a “pretty solid job” covering the issues and outlining the policies in her platform to educate people not familiar with her. Harrison thought Harris’ performance would turn undecided voters toward her.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Harrison cares most about civil rights. Harrison thought Harris did a good job getting the message out about the dangers of Project 2025.

Harrison called Trump’s performance outlandish, saying he kept not sticking with the facts and continuously deflected questions by talking about the border.

“It’s like she said, it’s been the same old playbook with Donald Trump, and she’s actually showing what a leader looks like,” Harrison said.

Yvonne Griego started knocking on doors for the Harris-Walz campaign as soon as Harris entered the race. It was her first time volunteering for an election. She thought Harris did a great job. Griego thought Harris started the debate off a little soft but ramped up as the debate continued.

“She was just taking it all in, and then she was basically letting him hang himself,” the Las Vegas resident said.