Presidential hopeful Deval Patrick makes Las Vegas campaign stop

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick made a campaign swing through Las Vegas, including stops at businesses and a community garden, on Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks with the media after touring a community garden Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, center, tours a community garden Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, a late entrant into the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary, toured several Las Vegas businesses and community centers on Tuesday during a campaign swing he pledged would be the first of several in the weeks leading up to Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucus.

Patrick visited Gritz Cafe and neighboring Expertise Cosmetology Institute before heading down the road for a tour of the Vegas Roots Community Garden.

During conversations with the news media following each tour, Patrick said Nevada voters and their counterparts across the nation are not fixed in their support of any of the more than a dozen Democrats angling to be the nominee.

He also pushed back on the “late” characterization of his campaign.

“It’s later,” Patrick said, “but I’m not late until the voters say I’m late, and they can’t do that until they vote.”

Something missing? Patrick touted his record as Massachusetts governor, saying other candidates offer plans while he provided results. According to Patrick, these included an expanded economy, a model defense against climate change and a 99 percent health coverage rate.

Future in Nevada? Patrick called the Silver State “very important” in his path to the nomination, but he did not offer any specifics on more staff hires or an office opening when pressed. He hired local operative Matthew DeFalco as his state director earlier this month, but Patrick is competing in Nevada against several well-entrenched campaigns with more than 50 local employees.

No labels. The former governor declined to say where he falls on a conservative-to-liberal political spectrum, noting he has been both a civil rights and business attorney during his legal career. But he appears to paint a moderate picture, as he stressed his support for only minor limits to free-market capitalism and a public health care option within the Affordable Care Act.

During his tours, he spoke of people needing a hand up, not a handout.

“Most people are not looking for government to solve every problem in their lives,” Patrick said. “They want government to help them help themselves.”

^

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.