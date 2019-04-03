Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to make stop in Las Vegas

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to a crowd about his Presidential run during the Democratic monthly breakfast held at the Circle of Friends Community Center in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg will hold a meet-and-greet event Monday morning at a coffee shop in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, recently launched a presidential exploratory committee.

Monday’s event is slated for 10:30 a.m. at MadHouse Coffee, 8470 W. Desert Inn Road, according to his campaign website.

The candidate announced in a tweet Monday that an initial analysis shows his campaign raised more than $7 million during the first quarter of the year.