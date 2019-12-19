Presidents Trump, Clinton, Johnson impeachments — PHOTOS
President Donald Trump joins Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.
President Donald Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached on Wednesday.
President Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached when the House of Representatives voted on Feb. 24, 1868, to impeach him. However, he was acquitted in the Senate on May 16.
The second president to be impeached was President Bill Clinton. The House of Representatives formally adopted articles of impeachment on Dec. 19, 1998. The Senate also acquitted Clinton on Feb. 12, 1999.
In the face of what many believe was certain impeachment, President Richard Nixon resigned on Aug. 9, 1974.