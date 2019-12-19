Presidents Trump, Clinton, Johnson impeachments — PHOTOS

President Donald Trump joins Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.

This is an undated photo of the 17th President of the United States Andrew Johnson. (AP Photo)

R.C. Stewart sells a newspaper with the banner headline "Clinton Impeached" on Michigan Avenue in Chicago Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19, 1998. The House of Representatives impeached President Clinton for obstructing justice and lying under oath about his sexual affair with Monica Lewinsky. (AP Photo/Micheal S. Green, File)

President Clinton makes a statement as first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches Dec. 19, 1998. Clinton thanked Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Clinton's attorney David Kendall questions Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr during the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Nov. 19, 1998. The House voted to impeach the president. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)

House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., second from right, confers with committee chairman Rep. Henry Hyde, R-Ill., on Capitol Hill Thursday, Nov. 19, 1998, prior to the impeachment hearing. Behind Hyde, from left are, Committee Republican aide Jon Dudas, Committee Democratic aide Julian Epstein, Frank, and Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking Democrat on the committee. The house later voted to impeach President Clinton. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette/File)

President Clinton approaches the podium to make statement on the impeachment inquiry at the White House in Washington Friday, Dec. 11, 1998. President Clinton apologized to the country for his conduct in the Monica Lewinsky affair. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Clinton angrily denies improper behavior with an intern at a White House Monday, Jan. 26, 1998. "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," Clinton said. "I never told anybody to lie." Clinton's involvement with Monica Lewinsky led to an effort to impeach and remove the president from office. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)

Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr faces reporters and photographers Thursday, Jan. 22, 1998, in Washington. Starr's investigation of President Clinton's relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky resulted in an effort to impeach and remove the president from office. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky and her attorney William Ginsburg are shown in Philadelphia Monday, April 6, 1998. Lewinsky's relationship with President Clinton has been at the center of efforts to remove the president from office. (AP Photo/Dan Loh/File)

Monica Lewinsky arrives at U. S. Federal Court in Washington in this Aug. 6,1998 file photo to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the relationship between her and President Clinton. Lewinsky, whose testimony helped impeach Clinton, is nearing completion of a tell-all book on the affair. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File)

President Clinton receives applause from Rep. Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., Vice President Gore and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton as he makes remarks to Democratic lawmakers after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, Saturday Dec.19, 1998. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

This 1865-1880 photo made available by the Library of Congress shows a damaged glass negative of President Andrew Johnson. (Brady-Handy photograph collection/Library of Congress via AP)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 1973, file photo, the Senate Watergate Committee hearings continueon Capitol Hill in Washington.. From left are: Sen. Lowell P. Weicker, Jr; Sen. Edward J. Gurney, Fred Thompson, Sen. Howard H. Baker, Jr; Rufus Edmisten, Sen. Sam Ervin; Sam Dash, Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, Sen. Daniel K. Inouye was absent. Testifying is Lt. Gen. Vernon Walters. In 1973, millions of Americans tuned in to what Variety called "the hottest daytime soap opera" _ the Senate Watergate hearings that eventually led to President Richard Nixon's resignation. For multiple reasons, notably a transformed media landscape, there's unlikely to be a similar communal experience when the House impeachment inquiry targeting Donald Trump goes on national television starting Wednesday (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this May 18, 1973, file photo, the hearing of the Senate select committee on the Watergate case on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 1973, millions of Americans tuned in to what Variety called "the hottest daytime soap opera" _ the Senate Watergate hearings that eventually led to President Richard Nixon's resignation. For multiple reasons, notably a transformed media landscape, there's unlikely to be a similar communal experience when the House impeachment inquiry targeting Donald Trump goes on national television starting Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo)

In this April 29, 1974, photo, President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes after he announced during a nationally-televised speech that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators, in Washington. (Associated Press/File)

Richard Nixon says goodbye with a victorious salute to his staff members outside the White House as he boards a helicopter after resigning the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974. Nixon was the first president in American history to resign the nation's highest office. His resignation came after approval of an impeachment article against him by the House Judiciary Committee for withholding evidence from Congress. He stepped down as the 37th president with a 2,026-day term, urging Americans to rally behind Gerald R. Ford. President Ford fully pardoned Nixon one month later. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

FILE--Richard Nixon is shown in this 1989 file photo. He resigned in disgrace, escaped trial only through a presidential pardon and spent the rest of his life fighting to keep the public from hearing the tapes that brought him down. (AP Photo/FIle)

Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger tells newsmen at the State Department in Washington, Friday, April 26, 1974 that attempts to impeach President Nixon could have a long range effect on foreign policy but have had no impact so far. Kissinger said the Soviets have not made exorbitant demands on the basis of any motion that the Nixon administration is weakened by the congressional impeachment process. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

George Bush, Republician National Committee Chairman, tells a news conference on July 25, 1974 in San Francisco, that he predicts President Nixon will not be impeached by the house of representatives. Bush appeared at the news conference to publicize a GOP reorganization drive. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

President Donald Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached on Wednesday.

President Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached when the House of Representatives voted on Feb. 24, 1868, to impeach him. However, he was acquitted in the Senate on May 16.

The second president to be impeached was President Bill Clinton. The House of Representatives formally adopted articles of impeachment on Dec. 19, 1998. The Senate also acquitted Clinton on Feb. 12, 1999.

In the face of what many believe was certain impeachment, President Richard Nixon resigned on Aug. 9, 1974.