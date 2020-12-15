54°F
Press secretary briefs reporters Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 10:06 am
 
Updated December 15, 2020 - 10:36 am
In this May 1, 2020 file photo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during her ...
In this May 1, 2020 file photo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during her first press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — A day after the Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a daily briefing at 10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has not spoken publicly since the race was declared Biden the victor and Biden delivered a victory speech of sorts from Wilmington, Delaware. After midnight, however, Trump did post a series of tweets about what he maintains was a fraudulent vote.

By Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden on his victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
On Senate floor, McConnell acknowledges Biden is president-elect
The Associated Press

The Kentucky Republican broke his silence on the Democrat’s November win after weeks in which he and other GOP leaders refused to contradict President Donald Trump’s fallacious declarations that he was the victor in an election marred by fraud.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, ...
Aid for states, governments may die in COVID-19 relief bill
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

As negotiators reach for agreement on COVID-19 relief, Democrats appear resigned to having to drop, for now, a scaled-back demand for fiscal relief for states and local governments.

 
Biden calls on Trump to concede
By / RJ

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to concede Monday night, after all 50 states cast their Electoral College votes, showing Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtab ...
AG William Barr resigning, effective ‘just before Christmas’
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, N ...
Another attempt to recall Sisolak fails
By / RJ

The latest in a series of attempts to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak has fallen well short of the number of signatures needed to initiate a vote to remove the state’s top executive.