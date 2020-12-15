Press secretary briefs reporters Tuesday

A day after the Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she would conduct a daily briefing at 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — A day after the Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a daily briefing at 10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has not spoken publicly since the race was declared Biden the victor and Biden delivered a victory speech of sorts from Wilmington, Delaware. After midnight, however, Trump did post a series of tweets about what he maintains was a fraudulent vote.

By Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden on his victory.

