Pro-Palestine protesters express opposition at DNC

CHICAGO — As Democrats lined up to enter the United Center on Tuesday evening, groups outside the Democratic National Convention held protests, mostly against the Israel-Hamas war but also on a variety of other issues, from police violence to substance abuse.

A moving billboard called for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be allowed to debate. The Kennedy campaign also parked a bus outside the center decked out with Kennedy’s face and a slogan: “The remedy is Kennedy.”

Fake grave stones were displayed along a street near the convention that showed the names and information of people who died from addiction. The group Truth Pharm’s goal is to reduce the harms of substance abuse by raising awareness and advocating for policy change.

While delegates and officials were celebrating unity and looking forward to November’s election inside, outside of the Democratic Party’s biggest stage, activists were doing their best to make sure their voices weren’t overlooked.

Israel-Hamas war

On Monday, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside of the convention, with some tearing down a security fence. While there were smaller numbers Tuesday, activists continued voicing their opposition to the war in Gaza.

Jodie Evans, a Las Vegas native and California resident, said she came to the DNC to talk about the war in Gaza while “everybody is just having a party.” Americans’ tax dollars are used for weapons in Israel, and “nobody seems to care what is happening with their money,” Evans said.

Evans, a member of the left-wing, antiwar group CODEPINK, criticized the Democratic Party and said Vice President Kamala Harris has not stopped the U.S. from supplying weapons to the U.S. She plans on voting in November, but not for either of the major parties, she said.

“Democracy is about using your voice,” she said. “Right now the political process is owned by the rich. The only time you have a chance to actually vote, which is your voice, is for the next two and a half months to raise your voice for what you need. Because once you cast that vote, no matter who you cast it for, whoever wins owns you and you, whatever you want, are white noise. They don’t care because the rich have their ear, not the people.”

Daniel Corona, the first vice-chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, said everyone has a right to protest. He said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been clear that they want a cease-fire in Gaza.

Police violence

In the nearby Union Park, the Revolutionary Communist Party of the U.S. protested against police violence Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago resident Chantel Brooks said her 13-year-old son was killed by Chicago police in 2013 and called for a dramatic change in the system. She expressed opposition to both former President Donald Trump and Harris, calling for a boycott of the entire country.

“How dare you sit up and ask for our vote, Kamala Harris,” Brooks said. “All of our children were murdered under Democrats, Kamala. All of our children was murdered under the Democratic watch, and nothing has been done.”

Brooks called on Harris to “do something” about police violence if she wants votes.

Project 2025

Maryland resident Nadine Seiler stood outside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon holding a sign that read “Post menopausal and childless in search of cat and child to raise.” She came to the DNC not to protest, but to raise awareness about Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint. She said everything about it is scary, but she particularly doesn’t like the proposals to take away birthright citizenship, and promoting concealed carry.

Seiler votes Democrat but does not like the Democratic Party, and she said Harris and Walz wouldn’t do anything different with Palestine.

